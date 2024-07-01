Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’045 0.4%  SPI 15’989 0.4%  Dow 39’119 -0.1%  DAX 18’351 0.6%  Euro 0.9709 0.8%  EStoxx50 4’954 1.2%  Gold 2’326 0.0%  Bitcoin 56’567 0.1%  Dollar 0.9024 0.4%  Öl 85.6 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
RWE-Aktie erhält von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Bewertung: Buy
Roaring Kitty sorgt für Kursfeuerwerk der Chewy-Aktie und Ausverkauf der GameStop-Aktie
Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. verleiht Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Siemens Energy-Analyse: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Siemens Energy-Aktie
SAS-Aktie zweistellig höher: EU-Kommission billigt staatliche Hilfe für Fluglinie SAS
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
Novo Nordisk Aktie [Valor: 129508879 / ISIN: DK0062498333]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.07.2024 15:19:08

Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

finanzen.net zero Novo Nordisk-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novo Nordisk
129.54 CHF -0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bagsværd, Denmark, 01 July 2024 – On 6 May 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 7 May 2024 to 5 August 2024.

Since the announcement 24 June 2024, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,150,040 1,082,466,722
24 June 202436,500987.9336,059,590
25 June 202429,8351,009.1630,108,239
26 June 202439,0001,016.1639,630,404
27 June 202436,0001,003.3736,121,439
28 June 202436,0001,006.9236,249,003
Accumulated under the programme1,327,375 1,260,635,397

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 11,427,189 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 28 June 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 10,061,625 B shares at an average share price of DKK 873.45 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 8,788,370,170.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
        

Contact for further information.

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com		Ida Melvold Gjøsund
+45 3077 5649 
idmg@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 50/2024

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
28.06.24 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
27.06.24 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.06.24 Novo Nordisk Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.06.24 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.06.24 Novo Nordisk Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:06 UBS KeyInvest: Spannung in der zweiten Hälfte
11:32 Novo Nordisk’s «Wegovy» erhält Zulassung in China
10:27 Marktüberblick: Euro wertet nach Frankreich-Wahl auf
08:59 SMI zum Wochenauftakt fester erwartet
28.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
27.06.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’533.38 19.76 S2S3UU
Short 12’834.30 13.24 Y7SSMU
Short 13’260.87 8.99 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’044.81 01.07.2024 15:12:30
Long 11’524.29 18.68 UBSTBU
Long 11’284.74 13.69 UQBGSU
Long 10’820.00 8.95
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analysten: Mega-Rally rund um NVIDIA hat Leerverkäufer aus dem Markt getrieben
NVIDIA-Manie zwingt ETF zu Milliardenkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
BlackRock sieht Anzeichen für eine steigende Akzeptanz von Bitcoin-ETFs bei Finanzprofis
Idorsia-Aktie klettert deutlich: Aktien werden an Gläubiger Anfang September geliefert - EU-Zulassung für Bluthochdruck-Mittel Jeraygo
Outperformance gegenüber NVIDIA-Aktie: Deshalb erlebt die Abercrombie-Aktie eine Mega-Rally
Droht eine KI-Blase am Aktienmarkt? Das sagen Bank of America-Analysten
Wie Experten die NVIDIA-Aktie im Juni einstuften

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit