Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 06 May 2024 – The execution of Novo Nordisk A/S’ overall share repurchase programme for 2024 of DKK 20 billion continues. As part of this, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme of up to DKK 2.2 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. B shares of DKK 0.10 will be repurchased during the trading period starting 7 May 2024 and ending on 5 August 2024. A maximum of 350,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.10 in total can be bought during the trading period.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

