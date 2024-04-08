|
08.04.2024 15:40:29
Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme
Bagsværd, Denmark, 08 April 2024 – On 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.
Under the programme initiated 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 February 2024 to 30 April 2024.
Since the announcement 02 April 2024, the following transactions have been made:
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,550,500
|1,339,209,427
|2 April 2024
|41,000
|878.64
|36,024,381
|3 April 2024
|41,500
|875.24
|36,322,556
|4 April 2024
|41,500
|866.80
|35,972,059
|5 April 2024
|42,000
|861.46
|36,181,406
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,716,500
|1,483,709,829
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 48,257,207 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 05 April 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 1,716,500 B shares at an average share price of DKK 864.38 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 1,483,709,829.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact for further information.
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 28 / 2024
Attachments
