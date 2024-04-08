Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’552 0.5%  SPI 15’228 0.5%  Dow 38’885 -0.1%  DAX 18’322 0.8%  Euro 0.9823 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’051 0.7%  Gold 2’320 -0.4%  Bitcoin 65’077 3.8%  Dollar 0.9051 0.5%  Öl 90.2 -0.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Tesla11448018ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278RENK129870173
Top News
S&P 500-Wert Philip Morris-Aktie: So viel hätte ein Philip Morris-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
S&P 500-Papier MasterCard-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in MasterCard von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Netflix-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Netflix-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient
S&P 500-Titel Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ford Motor-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Boeing-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Boeing-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Novo Nordisk Aktie [Valor: 129508879 / ISIN: DK0062498333]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.04.2024 15:40:29

Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

finanzen.net zero Novo Nordisk-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novo Nordisk
114.81 CHF 1.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 08 April 2024 – On 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.

Under the programme initiated 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 February 2024 to 30 April 2024.

Since the announcement 02 April 2024, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of B sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,550,500 1,339,209,427
2 April 202441,000878.6436,024,381
3 April 202441,500875.2436,322,556
4 April 202441,500866.8035,972,059
5 April 202442,000861.4636,181,406
Accumulated under the programme1,716,500 1,483,709,829

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 48,257,207 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 05 April 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 1,716,500 B shares at an average share price of DKK 864.38 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 1,483,709,829.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information.

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 28 / 2024

 

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13.09.23 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.09.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight Barclays Capital
07.09.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.23 Novo Nordisk Sell UBS AG
05.09.23 Novo Nordisk Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:39 UBS KeyInvest: US-Jobmotor läuft auf Hochtouren
09:28 SMI stürzt ab
09:16 Marktüberblick: Jungheinrich gesucht
01:00 Japan Joins the Rate-Hike Club As Rate Cuts Loom
05.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, Temenos Group, VAT Group
05.04.24 Börse Aktuell – Kalte Dusche für den DAX – Fed schockt die Anleger
05.04.24 Börsendebut der «Trump-Aktie»
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’010.23 19.55 HSSM9U
Short 12’269.32 13.57 SSZMKU
Short 12’706.22 8.94 S2S3MU
SMI-Kurs: 11’552.03 08.04.2024 15:53:36
Long 11’080.00 19.83
Long 10’817.29 13.81 SSSMQU
Long 10’359.62 8.94 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analystin antizipiert Gold-Rally: Prognose bewahrheitet sich, weitere Gewinne erwartet
Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Leqvio senkt schlechtes Cholesterin deutlich - Daten bei US-Kongress vorgestellt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger-Solarkraftwerk in Freiberg soll mit Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk gerettet werden
Ethereum-ETF in Gefahr? SEC-Bewertung könnte Wertpapierstatus beeinflussen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie gefragt: Kühne+Nagel schafft straffere Organisationsstruktur
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS-Joint-Venture mit SuMi Trust übernimmt CS-Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Japan
BlackRock intensiviert Bestrebungen für Ethereum-ETF: Memecoins und NFTs im Blickpunkt
Dogecoin20 – Der mysteriöse Nachfolger von Doge?
Investoren greifen nach Rücksetzer wieder zu: SMI mit verhaltener Gegenbewegung -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Wall Street stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit