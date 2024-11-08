Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’798 -1.0%  SPI 15’731 -0.9%  Dow 43’989 0.6%  DAX 19’215 -0.8%  Euro 0.9387 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’803 -1.0%  Gold 2’685 -0.7%  Bitcoin 67’176 1.3%  Dollar 0.8756 0.4%  Öl 73.9 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529
Top News
KW 45: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Warum der Dollar zu Franken und Euro steigt
Rivian mit schwachen Zahlen: Rivian-Aktie dennoch in Grün
Lucid schreibt weiter rote Zahlen: Lucid-Aktie tiefer
Pinterest verdient weniger als erwartet: Pinterest-Aktie bricht ein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Novo Nordisk Aktie [Valor: 129508879 / ISIN: DK0062498333]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.11.2024 21:47:21

Novo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 4,736 million from Novo Holdings A/S under the 2024 share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk
93.43 CHF 0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bagsværd, Denmark, 8 November 2024 – Today, Novo Nordisk A/S has entered into an agreement to purchase 6,311,250 B shares of DKK 0.10 at a value of DKK 4,736,088,225.00 from Novo Holdings A/S. The transaction is part of Novo Nordisk A/S’ 2024 share repurchase programme of up to a total of DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. The transaction price is DKK 750.42 per share and has been calculated as the three-day volume weighted average market price from 6 November 2024 to 8 November 2024 in the open window following the announcement of Novo Nordisk A/S’ quarterly financial results.

Prior to the sale of B shares, Novo Holdings A/S’ ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S was 28.2% of the share capital and 77.3% of the votes. Following the transaction, Novo Holdings A/S owns 1,074,872,000 A shares of DKK 0.10 and 177,560,500 B shares of DKK 0.10, corresponding to 28.1% of the capital and 77.3% of the votes in Novo Nordisk A/S.

The transaction is in line with the announcement on 31 January 2024 that Novo Holdings A/S intends to maintain its ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S’ share capital around 28%.

In addition, transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 183,245 B shares in the period from 6 November 2024 to 8 November 2024.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk A/S owns a total of 21,348,485 B shares of DKK 0.10, corresponding to 0.5% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total number of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 of DKK 0.10 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649 idmg@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 84 / 2024

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
11:02 Novo Nordisk Overweight Barclays Capital
07.11.24 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
07.11.24 Novo Nordisk Halten DZ BANK
07.11.24 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.11.24 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:42 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Novavax
10:03 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
09:14 SMI beendet Verlustserie
08:00 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
07:03 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konter nach der Korrektur
07.11.24 Navigating Wheat Spreads: A Look at the Market Movers
07.11.24 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
07.11.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.11.2024
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’299.18 19.70 BA4SLU
Short 12’540.52 13.91 7CSSMU
Short 13’009.85 8.95 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’797.72 08.11.2024 17:31:57
Long 11’326.05 19.54 UBSV0U
Long 11’069.83 13.74 SSRM0U
Long 10’587.71 8.82 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Solana auf Rekordjagd: Neues Allzeithoch und kritischer Widerstand
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Solana Kurs Prognose – Preis durchbricht wichtige Widerstandsniveaus
Richemont-Aktie unter Druck: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Halbjahr
KW 45: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Investment-Note für Rheinmetall-Aktie: Neue Analyse von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
RWE-Aktie gewinnt aber: RWE von Elliott offenbar zu Aktienrückkauf gedrängt
UBS-Aktie schwächer: UBS strafft nach CS-Übernahme Immobilienfonds-Angebot in der Schweiz
Rheinmetall-Analyse: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Rheinmetall-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten