Novio Partners with Personal Capital's Leadership Team for First National Rebranding Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novio, Inc., a creative consultancy that works directly with the CEOs, founders, and CMOs to help transform their business through brand design and storytelling, just announced the launch of a top-to-bottom rebranding for Personal Capital, an industry-leading financial services company with two million users and more than $11 billion in assets under management.

"We were excited to work with a brand that not only helped define their space, but still has so much room to grow," said Leigh Pyle, Managing Partner at Novio. "And the chance to advise on how an organization expresses its brand in everything from advertising and architecture to product design and collateral is what we live for."

Rather than focus on tired industry platitudes, confusing jargon, and scare tactics, the brand storytelling reflects Personal Capital's focus on simple, transparent advice and direct, clear language. The updated design pays tribute to the company's financial industry roots, but does so in a way that feels more human, modern, and, of course, personal.

Novio was brought in by the CMO to work directly with her CEO and executive leadership. This enabled the combined team to work quickly and efficiently and complete the project in less than two months. However, after the initial engagement, Personal Capital asked Novio to continue advising internal creative teams and senior management on various integration and production projects.

"We end up serving as ongoing advisors or confidants to many of our clients," said Paul Curtin, Creative Director at Novio. "This model enables us to extend our existing relationships beyond the initial ask, and provide ongoing value at a very high level. It's one of the things that makes how Novio works with CMOs unique. And by being flexible and open in our relationships, we often get to work on projects that larger agencies miss out on."

What enables Novio to fulfill the role of creative consigliere (the word "consigliere" was popularized by the film "The Godfather" and refers to the close, trusted confidant who is charged with challenging and pushing the boss's way of thinking) is the consultancy's virtual model, which enables the company to run lean when clients just need the services of the partners, and then quickly staff up from a living-list of top creative, production, and strategic veterans from across the country—most of whom have worked with the Novio team for a decade or two.

Novio was founded by Creative Directors Jay Rendon and Paul Curtin (both Eleven and Goodby veterans). The firm has partnered with a variety of clients, large and small, across a variety of industries, including UCSF, XOJet, Silicon Valley Bank, High Fidelity, and Ventana Big Sur. Novio provides creative and strategic services on everything from global branding initiatives and unique digital experiences to traditional advertising campaigns and thought-provoking content.

For more information on Novio, please visit novio.com or contact leigh@novio.com.

SOURCE Novio, Inc.