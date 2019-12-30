30.12.2019 16:15:00

Novi Bridal Expo, Gardner White Furniture team up for first-ever Grooms Room

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With holiday engagements on the rise, many brides-to-be start off the new year in search of the right bridal show to kickstart wedding plans. The challenge? Getting the groom to attend with her.

The Novi Bridal Expo and Gardner-White Furniture have partnered to provide a solution. The Gardner-White Grooms Room will offer a separate draped-off room during the expo for grooms to watch a sports game in comfortable recliners with cold beverages.

This way everyone gets what they want.

Kerry Sullivan, promoter of the Novi Bridal Expo in Novi, Michigan, has long recognized the importance of the grooms' presence at bridal events. "Today's groom now is taking a more active role in planning their wedding and his presence brings more buying power to vendors. This also means more on-the-spot business."

The bridal expo offers couples the chance to meet with an abundance of wedding vendors as they plan their nuptials. This includes gowns and tuxedos, food tastings, photo booths, wedding venues, DJs, photographers, videographers, florists to name a few.

But does he really want to sit through a bridal fashion show?

The Novi Bridal Expo has scheduled three completely different runway fashion shows each day. This allows the bride to view the latest bridal designs while her fiancé can retreat to the Gardner-White Grooms Room, which will offer respite and, more importantly, design ideas for the couple's household.

Megan Faraj, Advertising Administrative Assistant at Gardner-White, plans to deck the grooms room as the ultimate man cave destination. "We are thrilled to be a part of this year's Novi Bridal Expo! As these couples are preparing for their big day, we are excited to bring some relaxation and comfort in the Gardner-White Grooms Room."

The Novi Bridal Expo is Jan. 4 and 5 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Bride + Groom Publications, the creation of former Metro Detroit resident Kerry Sullivan. first appeared in 1992 as a bridal workbook/magazine. Bridal shows soon were added.

Her workbook has since evolved into Brides Pub, the popular online interactive bridal planner, social network and wedding resource. Her company now produces Michigan's largest attended two-day bridal expo, which takes place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Gardner-White Furniture has been a Michigan owned-and-operated furniture company since 1912. Gardner-White's mission is to offer value-conscious consumers with excellent style and service. Gardner-White has expanded and innovated significantly over the past six years. In 2013, Gardner-White became the first furniture company in the region to offer same-day delivery to its customers. More recently, Gardner-White has expanded, opening new retail locations in Novi and Ann Arbor to reach more of the Southeast Michigan community.

 

SOURCE Novi Bridal Expo

;