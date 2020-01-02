02.01.2020 09:26:00

Noveto Systems to Unleash a Game Changer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Noveto is releasing the first part of its Chipset, driving Noveto Smart Audio®, the world's first dynamic focused sound solution, enabling to precisely generate sound to the users' ears. This marks another milestone in Noveto's engineering phase with an aim to be mass produced by 2021 either embedded by third parties or as a stand-alone peripheral sound bar.

Noveto's Smart Audio® Systems

Noveto has partnered up with Foxconn, the Global leader of advanced manufacturing to give its disruptive technology a life.

Noveto Smart Audio® technology could be easily embedded in leading consumer electronics devices be it Personal Assistants (be it by Amazon or Google), Smart TVs (such as by Samsung, Xiaomi), Monitors and Displays (such as Dell, HP), PCs & AIO (be it Lenovo, Dell, HP or others), Conference Call solutions (such as Poly's or Yamaha's) or any other appliance generating audio to the user.

Noveto is also becoming active in the world of digital signage, bringing sound to a market which until now was sound silent.

Noveto Smart Audio® proprietary smart algorithm, sophisticated beamforming technic, face detection, tracking capabilities and state of the art DSP engines, enables it to locate the position of the user's ears in space and beam acoustic energy to create tiny sound bubbles next to the user's ears. When the user's head is moving the sound bubbles will dynamically follow the user.

Noveto is controlling the acoustic waves generated from its unique device with the first ever dedicated Chipset handling numerous audio channels enabling the Noveto sound system to create full stereo, surround and 3D sound.

Noveto's technology enables sound to be dynamically steered and focused. Hence, each user in a confined space (be it a living room, conference room, vehicle or any public space) can experience hers/his own audio content without using isolating headphones or sound polluting traditional audio speakers. Noveto Smart Audio® reduces the sound pollution by 90%.

Daniel Jammer, the Chairman of Noveto, said: "The successful tape out of our first chip is a vote of confidence in our brilliant R&D team and I thank all of them for their everlasting efforts. I wish to take this opportunity to thank our partners from Foxconn for their friendship, dedication and guidance and I am certain that together we will launch a product that will hit the markets with great innovation and having a huge success."

Noveto System was Co-Founded by Tomer Shani (CEO) and Noam Babayoff and is headed by Daniel Jammer (Chairman) employing unique talents from the Israeli High-Tech industry.

Contact:
Tomer Shani, CEO
tomer.s@noveto.biz

 

The system locates the position of your ears in space and beams acoustic energy to create tiny sound bubbles next to your ears. When you move your head the sound bubbles will follow you.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noveto-systems-to-unleash-a-game-changer-300980383.html

SOURCE Noveto Systems Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:48
Marktüberblick: Anleihekurse zum Jahresschluss unter Druck
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019
Ehemaliger Uber-CEO trennt sich von all seinen Uber-Aktien
DAX legt etwas zu -- SMI feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Chinas Börsen in Grün
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

DAX legt etwas zu -- SMI feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Chinas Börsen in Grün
Der deutsche Leitindex notiert am ersten Handelstag des Jahres im Plus. Der heimische Markt bleibt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag geht es an den Börsen in China aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;