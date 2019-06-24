Novena Global Lifecare strikes strategic partnership with Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital to expand Asia footprint and create US$150 million Sino-Singapore Healthcare Fund

New investment proceeds of up to US$20 million into Novena Global Lifecare will be used to grow existing China and Southeast Asia healthcare business; Novena Global Lifecare will leverage Sinopharm Capital's extensive network and resources to expand in China

Landmark deal is Sinopharm Capital's 1 st ever investment in a Singapore healthcare company

Together with Cedarlake Capital, an international PE firm and cross-border investment expert, the three will create a US$150 million fund to invest in SEA's medical services, biomedical projects, mature drugs and precision medicine sectors

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novena Global Lifecare (the "Company"), an integrated healthcare platform in over 250 clinics and sales locations and one of the largest aesthetic healthcare players globally, today announced that Sinopharm Capital Co., Ltd. ("Sinopharm Capital") and Cedarlake Capital Group ("Cedarlake Capital") have made a strategic new money investment of up to US$20 million into the Company, in its latest round of fund raising for growth. Separately, the three parties will also create a new Sino-Singapore Healthcare Fund with a target size of US$150 million, which will primarily invest in a portfolio of companies involved in medical services, biomedical projects, mature drugs and precision medicine in Southeast Asia.

New equity investments by renowned investors

Sinopharm Capital is a professional equity investment institution focusing on the field of healthcare, which is mainly established by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation ("Sinopharm") and Sinopharm Capital's management team. The investment by Sinopharm Capital into Novena Global Lifecare is Sinopharm Capital's first-ever investment in a Singapore healthcare company.

Mr. Wu Aimin, President of Sinopharm Capital, said, "We are optimistic about the Southeast Asia medical aesthetic market. Novena Global Lifecare is one of the largest medical aesthetics enterprises in Singapore and even in Southeast Asia. They manage nearly 250 clinics and sales locations worldwide. Its mature brand, products, management and standard operating procedures (SOP) have been established for sustained expansion. Sinopharm Capital has abundant resources in China's pharmaceutical industry, which can help Novena develop the Chinese medical aesthetics market, broaden business channels and access China's healthcare market worth more than US$600 billion."

Joining this round of fund raising is Cedarlake Capital, an international private equity firm that specialises in cross-border investment and advisory. Its team of over 20 investment professionals and partners have led some of the most renowned cross-border investment deals between Chinese and Western companies, including Geely's acquisition of a 9.7% stake in Daimler in 2018.

Founded in 2016 by Mr. Bao Yi, former Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley's securities business in China, Cedarlake Capital partners top global industry and financial leaders, and invests in advanced enterprises and projects with clear synergy from connecting major economies and markets. The strategic investment is made through one of the managed private equity funds by Cedarlake Capital, and in line with its strategy of investing in companies that fuel China's industrial, consumption and structural upgrades.

Mr. Bao Yi, Founder and Chairman of Cedarlake Capital, said: "We are delighted to partner Sinopharm Capital in its strategic investment in the Sino-Singapore Healthcare Fund and Novena Global Lifecare as we believe there is an immense opportunity to create win-win cross-border opportunities. Besides growing Novena Global Lifecare's position and offerings in China that will benefit the living standards of Chinese consumers, the mutually-beneficial cooperation will also enable Sinopharm Capital to expand its presence in Southeast Asian markets to support their growing healthcare and wellness sectors and benefit the people of all countries along the Belt and Road Initiative."

Evolve Capital Asia and Brocade River Merchants are the advisors of Novena Global Lifecare for these two transactions with Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital.

Tapping growth in China and the region

Founded in 2010, Novena Global Lifecare is a subsidiary of DORR Group, a private investment company focusing on consumer/retail, technology and healthcare sectors in Asia, which was co-founded by former investment bankers and cousins Nelson Loh and Terence Loh.

Tapping on the strong demand for healthcare, wellness, aesthetic services and products in Asia, the DORR Group has established a compelling investment platform and an experienced team with a proven track record in building the Company into one of the largest integrated medical healthcare and aesthetic groups in the region, with presence in Singapore, MainlandChina, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Malaysia.

Currently, Novena Global Lifecare has over 250 clinics and sales locations across 20 countries and drives a US$100 million revenue portfolio that provides lifecare management solutions tailored to Asian demographics to help customers in their journey of well-being across their life stages. To date, the Company's key aesthetic brand NOVU Aesthetics has also established a track record of more than seven million procedures performed worldwide and over two million patients in international patient database.

Mr. Nelson Loh, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of DORR Group and Novena Global Lifecare, said, "We are delighted with the investments by Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital as they are leading institutions in their respective fields. Their investment is a ringing endorsement of our business model in Asia and our global best in class technology and practices. With their endorsement and deep resources in China, we will continue to innovate and disrupt the lifecare industry around the region, focusing on building partnerships, acquisitions, investments and collaborations to create a pan-Asian holistic medical ecosystem that will improve the wellness healthcare of consumers across Asia, such as countries like Vietnam which has a growing middle-class."

Sinopharm has built a nationwide logistic and distributing network for drugs and medical devices and equipment, including four logistic hubs, more than 40 provincial-level centres and over 230 municipal-level logistic sites. By establishing the smart medical service system, Sinopharm delivers quality services to more than 230,000 corporate clients.

Mr. Terence Loh, CEO and Co-Founder of DORR Group and Novena Global Lifecare, said, "We have grown Novena Global Lifecare rapidly in less than a decade, and the NOVU business is now a leading aesthetics practice with a global footprint of more than 100 clinics and 150 sales locations in 40 cities around the world. China is a huge market and we believe we are well positioned to seize opportunities especially in its highly fragmented aesthetic healthcare market. There's definitely room for a well-run, well-funded integrated practice that provides affordable and accessible healthcare and medical aesthetics services to a large number of people."

About DORR Group

DORR Group is a private investment company co-founded by Nelson Loh and Terence Loh, which currently manages over US$4 billion of assets across various industries from consumer, healthcare, technology and media. The founders and the key executives have a combined track record in excess of 50 years of experience in the investment, structuring and operational aspects, particularly in Aesthetic Healthcare and consumer/retail.

Tapping on the strong demand for healthcare, wellness, aesthetic services and products in Asia, the DORR Group has established a compelling investment platform and an experienced team with a proven track record in creating one of the region's largest Aesthetic Healthcare platform -- Novena Global Lifecare.

In 2010, the DORR Group sponsored Rockstar Fund and DORR Healthcare Fund I (the "Funds"), primarily seeded by DORR Group and a few family office funds in Southeast Asia. The Funds invested in the Aesthetic Healthcare sector and through the years, the DORR Group has developed extensive insights, operational experiences and deep content knowledge in this fast-growing sector.

About Novena Global Lifecare

Novena Global Lifecare is one of the largest integrated medical healthcare and aesthetic groups regionally with presence in Singapore, MainlandChina, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Malaysia. Founded in 2010 by former investment bankers and cousins,Terence and Nelson Loh, the company now invests in businesses in more than 250 clinics and sales locations in over 20 countries and drives a US$100 million revenue portfolio that provides lifecare management solutions tailored to Asian demographics to help customers in their journey of well-being across their life stages. Novena Global Healthcare Group Lifecare has established a track record of more than seven million procedures performed worldwide and over two million patients in international patient database.

About Sinopharm Capital

Mainly established by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation ("Sinopharm") and the management team of Sinopharm Capital Co., Ltd. ("Sinopharm Capital"), Sinopharm Capital is a professional equity investment institution focusing on the field of healthcare. The management team is composed of former Sinopharm staff and external professional investors in accordance with the market-oriented mechanism. With a profound understanding of the healthcare sector's development, industrial operation and capital operation in China, Sinopharm Capital's investors can effectively integrate Sinopharm's internal and external industry resources and leverage capital strength.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation ("Sinopharm"), is the largest medical and healthcare group in China which is directly managed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council ("SASAC"), with the core businesses of distribution, logistics, retail, scientific research and manufacture of healthcare related products. Sinopharm owns 1,100 subsidiaries and 6 listed companies. The sales revenue of Sinopharm is up to $60 billion in 2018.

About Cedarlake Capital

Cedarlake Capital is a global investment platform -- with presence in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Frankfurt -- focused on cross-border industry synergies. Cedarlake Capital was founded in 2016 by Mr. Bao Yi, former Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley's securities business in China, partnering with top global industry and financial leaders. Cedarlake Capital invests in advanced enterprises and projects with clear synergy from connecting major economies and markets. Cedarlake Capital currently has an international investment team and strategic partners in key markets around the world.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190624/2504809-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190624/2504809-1LOGO

SOURCE Novena Global Lifecare