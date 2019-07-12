Novena Global Lifecare completes US$350 million merger with China's Xingkeduo to expand the NOVU and Xingkeduo brands in China and beyond

The merger gives Singapore's Novena Global Lifecare access to express haircut business Xingkeduo's proprietary AI-based platform and physical network of nearly 100 stores

Novena Global Lifecare to welcome Xingkeduo's existing shareholders including well-known Chinese venture capital funds, such as Sinovation Ventures headed by Dr Lee Kai Fu , Mingshi Capital, Hongdao Capital and Shunwei Capital, as new shareholders following the transaction

The merger is the first deal arising from the US$20 million strategic investment made by Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital into Novena Global Lifecare last month

Post-merger, the China market will be the enlarged Novena Global Lifecare group's single largest revenue contributor

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novena Global Lifecare (the "Company"), one of the world's largest integrated medical healthcare and aesthetic companies with over 100 clinics in 20 cities mainly in the Asia Pacific region, has completed its US$350 million (S$476 million[1]) merger with Xingkeduo, an express haircut business with nearly 100 stores in high foot-traffic prime locations in China's first- and second-tier cities and a China-wide e-commerce platform.

The merger provides Singapore-owned Novena Global Lifecare with access to Xingkeduo's internet technology and physical network of nearly 100 stores, which will now be complemented by the Company's medical aesthetic expertise through its NOVU Aesthetics (NOVU) brand. This merger will also see an accelerated expansion of NOVU and Xingkeduo brands in China, as plans are underway for the creation of a one-of-a-kind hybrid store format offering complementary medtech-based aesthetic and hairdressing solutions driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as generate cross-selling opportunities for both brands.

The new company's English name will remain as "Novena Global Lifecare". Evolve Capital Asia and InsightX Capital are the financial advisers for Novena Global Lifecare and Xingkeduo, respectively, for this merger funded by cash and shares in Novena Global Lifecare. In addition, the merged entity will manage the expansion of the NOVU and Xingkeduo brands in China and in the Asia Pacific region.

Following the merger, DORR Group and Novena Global Lifecare's Executive Chairman and co-founder Nelson Loh will serve as Novena Global Lifecare'schairman, while DORR Group and Novena Global Lifecare's CEO and co-founder Terence Loh and Xingkeduo's founder Willy Chuang will be appointed co-CEOs of Novena Global Lifecare.

AI-based Beauty OS platform to drive growth

Founded in Beijing in 2015, Xingkeduo is the first company in China that combines hairdressing with online-to-offline commerce using Internet technology for online order, queue reservations in the cloud, with the actual hairdressing services provided in the shop. To date, Xingkeduo has served more than 3 million customers, with over 6 million sales made online, and maintained a 99.54% positive rating online.

Xingkeduo's founder Willy Chuang said: "China has the most developed and active e-commerce retail system in the world. With our proprietary AI-based Beauty OS system, Xingkeduo has been able to evolve and scale up from a hair salon offering express haircuts to one offering its own brand of professional scalp care and hair styling products to target customers' needs, not only in stores but also on e-commerce platforms. With Novena Global Lifecare's participation, we are confident that we can grow our combined business exponentially in China and beyond."

Mr Chuang added: "We analysed the prospects of the service industries and the healthcare sector, and we believe that the future unicorns will be multi-brand matrices, and the customer experience will not be limited to the store, but consist of a seamless online-to-offline experience, covering a full range of on-demand products and services, including customised aesthetic and medical solutions."

As part of the business integration, Xingkeduo plans to implement version 3.0 of its growth plans and expand into the provision of medical care services, such as scalp management and hair transplants. This builds on Xingkeduo's successful transformation from version 1.0 (purely haircut services) into the current version 2.0, through the integration of offline and online services in a short span of just three years.

Growing footprint in China

Novena Global Lifecare is one of the successful portfolio companies in DORR Group, which is a privately held investment holding company managing over US$4 billion of assets across various industries from consumer, healthcare, technology and media. The DORR Group is also in the process of setting up a new US$150 million Sino-Singapore Healthcare Fund for the tri-party of Novena Global Lifecare, Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital to invest in a portfolio of companies involved in Southeast Asia's medical services, biomedical projects, mature drugs and precision medicine sectors.

DORR Group's Nelson Loh said: "Through this merger, Novena Global Lifecarewill immediately reinforce our leading presence in the aesthetics beauty and wellness industry in Asia Pacific. More significantly, it would further improve our retail and service quality, and disrupt the current industry model and cost structure. We strongly believe that in the future, whether in Singapore, China, or even in Asia and Latin America, we can use this model to empower customers to have more customised products and services."

"As an investor in the medical industry, and with our experience in operating a global chain of aesthetic healthcare stores, both data and intuitive experience tell me that this industry is a field where consumers need more affordable and convenient services, and has very broad growth prospects. With the experience of Xingkeduo in China's beauty market, the resources of the company's shareholders and the Beauty OS system built for the company's business, we are confident that we will continue to be a trailblazer in China's medical beauty and medical care markets, bringing more choices for Chinese consumers," Mr Nelson Loh added.

Moving forward, Novena Global Lifecarewill continue to provide consumers with convenient, efficient and cost-effective products and services, based on both parties' common vision and consistent development goals for the lifecare and medical industries.

The Company will also accelerate the development of both brands, NOVU and Xingkeduo, and launch the development of multi-stores in China and Asia Pacific, as well as introduce NOVU's skincare technology to consumers in China and leverage on the Beauty OS system to accelerate the service upgrade of NOVU stores around the world.

DORR Group's co-founder Terence Loh said, "Asia has become the capital of the world's beauty industry, with China and Southeast Asia recording the fastest development and the most promising market for Asian beauty and medical care. China is a huge market and we believe we are well positioned to seize opportunities especially in its highly fragmented aesthetic healthcare market. There's definitely room for a well-run, well-funded integrated practice that provides affordable and accessible healthcare and medical aesthetics services to the mass market."

About DORR Group

DORR Group is a private investment company co-founded by Nelson Loh and Terence Loh, which currently manages over US$4 billion of assets across various industries from consumer, healthcare, technology and media. The founders and the key executives have a combined track record in excess of 50 years of experience in the investment, structuring and operational aspects, particularly in aesthetic healthcare and consumer/retail.

Tapping on the strong demand for healthcare, wellness, aesthetic services and products in Asia, the DORR Group has established a compelling investment platform and an experienced team with a proven track record in creating one of the region's largest aesthetic healthcare platform – Novena Global Lifecare.

In 2010, the DORR Group sponsored Rockstar Fund and DORR Healthcare Fund I (the "Funds"), primarily seeded by DORR Group and a few family office funds in Southeast Asia. The Funds invested in the aesthetic healthcare sector and through the years, the DORR Group has developed extensive insights, operational experiences and deep content knowledge in this fast-growing sector.

About Novena Global Lifecare

Novena Global Lifecare is one of the largest integrated medical healthcare and aesthetic groups regionally with presence in Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Malaysia. Founded in 2010 by former investment bankers and cousins Terence and Nelson Loh, the group's network is now in 250 locations in over 20 cities and drives a US$100 million revenue portfolio that provides lifecare management solutions tailored to Asian demographics to help customers in their journey of well-being across their life stages. Novena Global Lifecare has established a track record of more than 7 million procedures performed worldwide and over 2 million patients in its international patient database.

Its flagship medical aesthetics brand, NOVU Aesthetics (NOVU), founded in 2016, is the first medical aesthetics group in the world to integrate in-house medical equipment manufacturing, CRM data analytics, and research and development. NOVU's laser-based skintech proposition is founded on the "3C concept", that is, "Colour", "Consistency", "Contour", to solve the user's skin problems. NOVU has 40 clinics in seven countries, and sells its line of skincare products in some 1,000 points of sale in the world.

About Xingkeduo

Founded in Beijing in 2015, Xingkeduo now has close to 100 stores in China's first- and second-tier cities. It first provided express haircutting services and then developed Beauty OS, a system which accurately captures user data and needs and enabled Xingkeduo to develop customised hair and scalp solutions. It has served more than 3 million customers, with over 6 million sales made online, and maintained a 99.54% positive rating online.

Since 2014, Xingkeduo had successfully raised funding from well-known Chinese venture capital funds, such as Sinovation Ventures headed by Dr Lee Kai Fu, Mingshi Capital, Hongdao Capital and Shunwei Capital, for its online and offline services. Its RMB100 million Series B funding was jointly invested by CICC Pucheng, Shunwei Capital, HongDao Capital, and Future Capital.

[1] Based on exchange rate of US$1.00 : S$1.36.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190711/2522555-1

SOURCE Novena Global Lifecare