DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
13.12.2023 07:40:00

NOVEMBER VOLUMES: FREIGHT 2% LOWER, PASSENGERS 4% HIGHER

DFDS A-S
208.40 DKK -0.86%
INVESTOR NEWS no. 41 - 13 December 2023
 

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in November 2023 were 1.5% below 2022.

North Sea volumes were below 2022 due to lower volumes between the UK and on the other side Scandinavia and the Continent.

Mediterranean volumes were just below 2022 due to the current general slowdown in demand.

Channel volumes were above 2022 driven by the Dover Strait routes. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2022 due to a continued lower activity level in Sweden and the Baltic countries.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 8.9% to 38.5m from 42.3m in 2022-21.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased 4.4% driven by primarily more Channel passengers. The number of cars decreased 2.4%.

The total number of passengers increased 26% to 4.5m for the last twelve months, 2023-22, from 3.5m in 2022-21.


DFDS ferry volumes        
 November LTM*
Freight202120222023Change 2021-202022-212023-22Change
Lane metres, '0003,9363,4023,351-1.5% 43,28542,25138,507-8.9%
          
Passenger202120222023Change 2021-202022-212023-22Change
Passengers, '000821801884.4% 8613,5504,47826.1%
*Last twelve months         


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The December 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 12 January 2024 at around 10.00am CET.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen, Media +45 51 71 42 88


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

