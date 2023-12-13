NOVEMBER VOLUMES: FREIGHT 2% LOWER, PASSENGERS 4% HIGHER

INVESTOR NEWS no. 41 - 13 December 2023

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in November 2023 were 1.5% below 2022.



North Sea volumes were below 2022 due to lower volumes between the UK and on the other side Scandinavia and the Continent.

Mediterranean volumes were just below 2022 due to the current general slowdown in demand.

Channel volumes were above 2022 driven by the Dover Strait routes. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2022 due to a continued lower activity level in Sweden and the Baltic countries.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 8.9% to 38.5m from 42.3m in 2022-21.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased 4.4% driven by primarily more Channel passengers. The number of cars decreased 2.4%.

The total number of passengers increased 26% to 4.5m for the last twelve months, 2023-22, from 3.5m in 2022-21.





DFDS ferry volumes November LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, '000 3,936 3,402 3,351 -1.5% 43,285 42,251 38,507 -8.9% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, '000 82 180 188 4.4% 861 3,550 4,478 26.1% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The December 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 12 January 2024 at around 10.00am CET.





