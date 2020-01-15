Novelvox Introduces the First Epic CTI Connector for Cisco, Avaya and Genesys

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox, a market leader in contact center solutions, launches industries first and only Cisco CTI connector for Epic Hyperspace to enhance healthcare agent's performance and patient experience. The CTI Connector is embedded in the Hyperspace, enabling the agent to view relevant caller details and handle calls more effectively.

For 11 years, NovelVox has been developing optimized agent desktop and wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys contact centers. It creates industry-specific solutions to offer exceptional customer experience, and CTI connector for Epic is one such development of NovelVox in this league. The company analyzed the issue with agents spending long periods in fetching necessary patient details to book or confirm the appointment, discharge details, doctor's availability, etc. and found integration as the significant hindrance in creating an exceptional customer experience. Swapping screens and interfaces to search for more information in the respective database or Epic is a difficult task. NovelVox has now put an end to this tedious task by embedding a CTI connector in Hyperspace.

Now the agent is required only to log into Hyperspace application where NovelVox CTI call controls and agent state controls are embedded. When a patient calls, Novelvox CTI screen pops patient records within Epic Hyperspace even before answering the call. The interface for the connector can be further optimized to enhance agents' performance and save their crucial 15-20 seconds lost in toggling screens. Other features to improve agent efficiency and caller experience include having callers' information right at their fingertips for high-quality interactions. It offers click to dial for rapid and automatic dialing, further lowering average handle time (AHT).

"The launch of NovelVox CTI Connector for Epic is another significant move of the company in creating excellent agent and customer experience in the healthcare sector that is one of the rapidly growing industries. Further strengthening our foundation in delivering industry-specific solutions and keeping up with the rising market expectations, we must create a compelling and personalized journey for both—patient and agent," states Amit Gandhi, CEO NovelVox. He adds, "So, with embedded CTI connector for Epic in place, agents will no longer require to scramble screens to copy-paste required patient information for appointments, nor will the patients be required to hold the call for long."

NovelVox CTI connector for Epic Hyperspace will redefine the customer experience. It enables agents to add call notes with configurable log templates and wrap-up codes. Improves agent productivity with performance reports on call offered, handled, etc. along with real-time data of agent queues/skill group is available to the agent.

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Fine9 for over 11 years. NovelVox has an extensive library of over 70 3rd party application integrations. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world's only drag and drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 150 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry.

