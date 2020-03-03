NovelVox Introduces the CTI Connector and Unified Agent Desktop for Cisco Call Manager (CUCM)

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delivering an exceptional agent and customer experience for 11 years with 150+ deployments & 98.7% customer retention, NovelVox – the contact center integration leaders have come up with Agent Desktop and CTI Connector for Cisco Call Manager (CUCM). These personalized telephony solutions are focussed on improved agents' performance and caller experience. NovelVox has played on the forte of integration and optimization — here's a glimpse of product features and benefits.

Understanding the criticalities of customer experience, NovelVox Agent Desktop for Cisco Call Manager empowers agents with customer information and call management essentials on one single desktop screen. Now, agents can focus more on customer conversation instead of switching applications. It improves the agent's efficiency by saving crucial 15-20 seconds lost in toggling screens and collecting information. Seamless integration with over 70 3rd party applications empowers agents with cal ler's details even before answering the call. So, the business is sure to deliver a personalized experience with reduced Average Handle Time (AHT). To make every conversation a success, agents are equipped with Pre-built Gadgets such as Knowledge Base, Agent Scripting Tool, and more. This makes agents appear more knowledgeable and confident to win the caller's trust and resolve issues at the earliest, thereby improving First Call Resolution (FCR). Further, the agent desktop for CUCM offers an optimized and industry-specific interface for the agent's comfort.

Whereas, NovelVox CTI Connector for CUCM is embedded in the CRM application to offer personalized telephony solutions for improved caller experience. Here, the agent is equipped with required customer information as a screen pop of details even before answering the call. There are more features that empower agents to focus on creating an exceptional caller experience, such as click to dial feature. It significantly saves agents' time by avoiding the need for manual dialing since it converts numbers into clickable links. Also, the smart dialing feature configures overcall prefix and suffix irrespective of agent and caller country code. With the importance of inter-team communication in mind, NovelVox has introduced a phonebook (Global/Company/Agent) within the connector to equip agents with instant support to handle calls efficiently.

NovelVox CEO, Amit Gandhi states, "NovelVox has pioneered the art of delivering exceptional caller experience with technology and UCM integration with CRM is another step in this direction. We are focused on creating solutions that save agents crucial time lost in logging, swapping screen to fetch customer information, manual dialing of numbers or placing customer, on hold for long, etc. Our agent desktop and CTI connector for Cisco Unified Manager has all these features to enhance the agent's performance and deliver high-quality caller experience. We want the agents to make the most from CUCM.

NovelVox Agent Desktop and CTI Connector for Cisco Call Manager is a reliable, scalable and manageable contact center solution for IP telephony that simplifies and improves communication—further transforming workspaces to retain agents by optimizing their performance.

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Five9 for over 11 years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with solutions for more than 70 applications. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world's only drag and drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 150 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry.

SOURCE NovelVox