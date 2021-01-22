SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’565 0.1%  Dow 31’042 -0.4%  DAX 13’860 -0.3%  Euro 1.0781 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’599 -0.5%  Gold 1’855 -0.8%  Bitcoin 28’854 5.9%  Dollar 0.8854 0.0%  Öl 55.4 -1.3% 

22.01.2021 17:36:00

Novelis Names Chris Courts Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, announced today that it has named Chris Courts as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer. In this role, Courts will have responsibility for all legal matters across the company and serve on the company's Executive Committee.

Chris Courts, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Novelis Inc.

Courts has over 15 years of experience with Novelis, having most recently served in this role in an interim capacity since March 2020. Prior to that, Courts served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel. During his tenure, he has held a series of leadership positions in the legal department, including overseeing intellectual property, contracts management, securities, compliance, governance, corporate secretary, as well as mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

"Chris' expansive experience across Novelis has prepared him to excel in leading the organization's legal function," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "Not only is he an expert in his field, Chris is also incredibly knowledgeable of the aluminum industry. I am extremely confident in his capabilities as a leader and believe he will continue to provide impeccable strategic legal guidance to our executive team and the business as a whole."

Prior to joining Novelis, Courts served as Senior Corporate Counsel for Aquila, Inc. He began his career as a corporate associate at the law firm of Husch Blackwell LLP.

Courts earned both a bachelor's degree in finance and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Iowa.

About Novelis
Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novelis-names-chris-courts-senior-vice-president-and-general-counsel-corporate-secretary-and-compliance-officer-301213295.html

SOURCE Novelis Inc.

