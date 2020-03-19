Novelis Leaders Elected to Aluminum Stewardship Initiative

ATLANTA, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) elected Nick Madden to the Board of Directors and Jessica Sanderson to the Standards Committee. ASI is a global, non-profit standards setting and certification organization bringing together producers, users and stakeholders to maximize the contribution of aluminum to a sustainable society.

An expert in aluminum metal markets and a 42-year industry veteran, Madden joins the board as part of its Production and Transformation membership class. Madden has held senior leadership roles at Novelis, including leading procurement for many years. He recently stepped-down and is undertaking strategic projects for the company's CEO.

Sanderson, who serves as Novelis' Director of Sustainability, will support the committee's focus on standards development and revision, the ASI assurance model, and monitoring and evaluation of impacts.

"This is a great honor for two very accomplished, industry leaders," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO of Novelis. "Their combined experience will serve as a tremendous asset to the organization, as it works to foster responsible aluminum production, sourcing and stewardship. Participation in ASI is an integral part of our sustainability program and aligns with our purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together."

Recently, two Novelis plants in Europe received ASI certifications. The company's Ohle, Germany plant was recently awarded the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Certification. In addition, the Ohle plant also earned the Chain of Custody Certification for the Novelis' Alunorf joint venture. The certifications mean Novelis can supply independently certified, responsibly sourced and sustainably manufactured aluminum products to global customers.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to Shape a Sustainable World Together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, the company partners with customers in the automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., operates 23 facilities in nine countries, has approximately 11,000 employees and recorded $12.3 billion in revenue for its 2019 fiscal year. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novelis-leaders-elected-to-aluminum-stewardship-initiative-301027062.html

SOURCE Novelis Inc.