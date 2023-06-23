Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'221 0.3%  SPI 14'754 0.3%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'830 -1.0%  Euro 0.9798 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'272 -0.8%  Gold 1'922 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'518 2.8%  Dollar 0.8969 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Transparenz verschleiern: Das charakterisiert Bitcoin-Mixer
KW 25: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Worauf sich Schnäppchenjäger bei Amazons Prime Day 2023 freuen dürfen
Mercedes-Benz vs Tesla: Mercedes-Benz erhält in Kalifornien eine Zertifizierung für "DRIVE PILOT"
MSCI Europe-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI Europe Index
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Siemens Energy56635536Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

24.06.2023 00:55:00

Novel Stem Cell-Derived Islet Cell Therapy Continues to Show Promise for Achieving Insulin Independence for Individuals with Type 1 Diabetes

Stem Cell-Derived Fully Differentiated Islet Cells Shown to Restore Endogenous Insulin Secretion and Improved Glycemic Control in People Living with Type 1 Diabetes

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, findings from the ongoing clinical trial of VX-880, a phase 1/2, multi-center, single-arm, open-label study in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) were presented, demonstrating the potential of stem cell-derived islet cell therapy as a future treatment option for patients with T1D. All patients treated with VX-880 had undetectable insulin secretion and a history of recurrent severe hypoglycemic events (SHE) in the year prior to treatment; following treatment, all six patients demonstrated restored insulin secretion, improved glycemic control, improved time-in-range, reduction or elimination of exogenous insulin usage and complete absence of SHEs in the post-Day 90 evaluation period. The results were presented at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in San Diego, CA.

American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions (PRNewsfoto/American Diabetes Association)

The study is focused on adult T1D patients with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia, known as low blood glucose, is common in individuals with T1D and often occurs because of imbalances between insulin administered relative to an individual's requirements at a particular time that can be affected by a multitude of factors e.g., diet, sleep, stress, activity levels.1 Over time, people with T1D may lose awareness of hypoglycemia, meaning they may not feel symptoms despite blood glucose readings falling below a level which normally may provoke symptoms, usually below 70 mg/dL. If left untreated, this can lead to severe hypoglycemic events which can present with loss of consciousness, coma, seizures or serious injury as such, these events can potentially be fatal. Current standards of care do not address the underlying causes of the disease, and there are limited treatment options beyond exogenous insulin for the management of T1D.

Two patients treated with VX-880 (one in Part A of the study who, per protocol, received half the target dose, and one in Part B who received the full target dose) were treated for at least 12 months of follow-up and were evaluable for the study's primary efficacy endpoint of elimination of SHEs between Day 90 and Month 12 with HbA1c of <7%.

Both patients treated for more than 12 months are insulin independent; Patient A1 had HbA1c of 5.3% at Month 21 (compared to 8.6% at baseline) Patient B1 had HbA1c had HbA1c of 6.0% at Month 12 (compared to 7.6% at baseline). This level of glucose control is highly unusual in T1D patients treated with exogenous insulin, with recent data indicating that only approximately 25% of people with T1D meet the recommended HbA1c target of 7.0%. In fact, both patients displayed HbA1c levels that are below the diagnostic threshold for diabetes (6.5%).  Both patients also showed over 95% time-in-range, well above the ADA recommended target of 70% and substantial improvement over baseline. 

The three additional patients in Part B, each administered the full target dose of VX-880 given as a single infusion, have had up to 90 days of follow-up and also have shown insulin production, reduction in HbA1c, improvements in time-in-range and reductions in daily insulin usage. Their trajectory is consistent with that observed in the two patients with more than one year of follow up at equivalent periods of follow-up after VX-880 infusion.

VX-880 has been generally safe and well tolerated in all patients dosed to date, with a safety profile consistent with immunosuppressant therapy and cadaveric islet cell transplantation. The majority of adverse events (AEs) were mild or moderate and there were no SAEs related to VX-880 treatment.

"These new findings demonstrate the potential of stem cell-derived islets as a future treatment for patients with type 1 diabetes, signaling a new era that could potentially remove the need for exogenously administered insulin to achieve glycemic control," said Trevor W. Reichman, MD, PhD, Surgical Director of Pancreas and Islet Cell Transplantation, Ajmera Transplant Center at the University of Toronto. "We are hopeful that this first-of-its-kind research could be a gamechanger for the treatment of type 1 diabetes."

As a result of these positive safety and efficacy data in Parts A and B, an independent data review committee has recommended moving to Part C of the trial, which allows for concurrent dosing of patients at the full target dose of VX-880.

The VX-880 trial has expanded to additional sites that are active and enrolling in Norway, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Research presentation details:
Dr. Reichman presented the findings at the following sessions: 

  • Glucose-Dependent Insulin Production and Insulin-Independence in Type 1 Diabetes from Stem Cell–Derived, Fully Differentiated Islet Cells—Updated Data from the VX-880 Clinical Trial
  • Presented on Friday, June 23, 2023 in San Diego, California at 3:50pm PT as an oral presentation. These data will also be presented as a poster presentation on Sunday, June 25 at 11:30am PT (poster #836-P)

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions
The ADA's 83rd Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in San Diego, CA on June 23–26. More than 12,000 leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADA2023.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

1https://diabetes.org/healthy-living/medication-treatments/blood-glucose-testing-and-control/hypoglycemia

Contact: Rebecca Fisher, 703-253-4918
SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novel-stem-cell-derived-islet-cell-therapy-continues-to-show-promise-for-achieving-insulin-independence-for-individuals-with-type-1-diabetes-301861126.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
23.06.23 SMI wirkt angeschlagen
23.06.23 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
23.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Trendlinien im Fokus
22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'727.96 18.16 GXSSMU
Short 11'943.77 13.49 NMSSMU
Short 12'434.07 8.47 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'221.22 23.06.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'788.20 19.09 YQSSMU
Long 10'535.60 13.41 VWSSMU
Long 10'070.59 8.66 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat
Wegen Siemens Gamesa: Siemens Energy kann Ergebnisprognose nicht halten - Siemens Energy-Aktie mit dramatischer Talfahrt
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
u-blox-Aktie nach Kurszielsenkung durch CS zweistellig im Minus
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie fällt: Privatplatzierung über 5 Millionen Franken abgeschlossen - Vertriebsabkommen mit World Orphan Drug Alliance
Ende einer tristen Handelswoche: SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- US-Börsen schliessen am Freitag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich klar im Minus
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Freitagnachmittag Boden gut

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit