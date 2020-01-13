|
Novel 'Sex in the Hall' Tackles Gender Realities of 90s Naval Academy
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Oak Publishing announced the recent release of author Ricky Conlin's latest novel, Sex in the Hall. Conlin's story fictionally revisits 90s-era Naval Academy life and the challenges associated with further developing a co-ed leadership institution just two decades after female integration. The novel addresses gender, relationships, and sex from the perspective of both male and female midshipman co-protagonists.
Sex in the Hall is the second installment of Conlin's Black N trilogy, a series of novels describing the life of the Naval Academy's most notorious grads. The Black N is a secret circle of midshipmen, indoctrinated by pushing the maximum limit of Naval Academy misconduct. Midshipmen earning this designation are a rarity and typically the source of many memorable stories.
Ricky Conlin is the writer and creator of the Black N Trilogy. He started his Naval career with a primary appointment from then-Senator Joe Biden. He went on to play varsity football and graduate in 1999 with a degree in Economics.
Sex in the Hall is immediately available on Amazon and other retailers. For more information on Ricky Conlin, please visit his website www.RickyConlin.com or follow him on Twitter @RickyConlin. For further Information on Dream Oak Publishing LLC, please visit www.dreamoakpublishing.com.
