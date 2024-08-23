|
23.08.2024 10:15:00
Novaturas presented 2024 half-year results
On August 23rd 9:00 AM CEO of AB "Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and Interim CFO Aukse Kriauciunaite have presented Company’s consolidated financial results for its half-year results of 2024 to investors.
Performance of Novaturas Group for the 1st half-year of 2024 (EUR 000's):
|Financial indicators
|H1 2024
|H1 2023
|H1 2022
|Revenue
|91,320
|101,351
|89,775
|Gross profit
|8,507
|15,426
|7,423
|EBITDA
|(1,565)
|5,667
|(1,074)
|Net profit (loss)
|(2,277)
|4,582
|(1,984)
Link to webinar record: https://youtu.be/tKDMtAMM4IY
About the company?
Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.???
Aukse Kriauciunaite
Interim CFO
+370 630 3736
