Novartis shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’464 -0.1%  SPI 14’891 -0.2%  Dow 38’848 -0.4%  DAX 17’701 -0.1%  Euro 0.9601 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’901 -0.2%  Gold 2’132 0.8%  Bitcoin 59’612 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8849 0.0%  Öl 82.3 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Super Micro Computer2776758Idorsia36346343Bayer10367293Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Apple schwach, Bitcoin stark und Tesla hat Probleme - Meier Tobler ein Kauf
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa geht beim Bodenstreik von erheblichen Ausfällen aus
Tesla und JPMorgan fliegen aus den Top 10: So sah das US-Depot von Zurich Insurance im 4. Quartal 2023 aus
HOCHDORF-Aktie bricht um über 20 Prozent ein: HOCHDORF prüft Optionen zur Sanierung - Fokus auf Verkauf
Huber+Suhner erwirtschaftet 2024 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende - Aktie dennoch klar höher
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Novartis Aktie [Symbol: NOVN / Valor: 1200526]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.03.2024 15:22:12

Novartis shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

finanzen.net zero Novartis-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novartis
90.66 CHF 0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Shareholders approve 27th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 3.30 (+3.1%) per share for 2023; representing a 3.7% yield1 and approximately 58% payout of free cash flow

  • Shareholders confirm Joerg Reinhardt as Chair of the Board of Directors as well as all other current members

  • Shareholders approve all other proposals of the Board of Directors, including the reduction of share capital, the 2023 report on non-financial matters (for the first time submitted to shareholders under new Swiss law) and the 2023 Compensation Report, in advisory votes, as well as the future Board and Executive Committee compensation in separate binding votes

Basel, March 5, 2024 Novartis shareholders today agreed to the Board of Directors’ recommendations for all proposed resolutions at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). A total of 1693 shareholders were present at the meeting held in Basel, representing approximately 53.65% of the issued shares of Novartis.

Shareholders approved the 27th consecutive dividend increase since the creation of Novartis in 1996, with an increase of 3.1% to CHF 3.30 per share. Payment for the 2023 dividend will be made as from March 11, 2024. The dividend for 2023 is an approximately 58% payout of free cash flow and results in a dividend yield of 3.7%1.

Annual re-election of Members of the Board
Shareholders re-elected Joerg Reinhardt as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all current members of the Board, for one year.

Shareholders also re-elected all current members of the Compensation Committee, for one year. The Board of Directors intends to redesignate Simon Moroney as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Reduction of share Capital

Shareholders also approved the Novartis Board of Directors’ proposal to cancel 87 547 255 shares (repurchased under the authorization of March 4, 2022) and to reduce the share capital accordingly, by CHF 42.9 million, from CHF 1 115 964 098.48 to CHF 1 073 065 943.53.

Vote on the report on non-financial matters
With the introduction of new provisions regarding transparency on non-financial matters in the Swiss Code of Obligations, Novartis was, for the first time for the 2023 financial year, obliged to prepare a report on non-financial matters and to submit it to the shareholders. The shareholders endorsed the report on non-financial matters for the 2023 financial year in an advisory vote.

Votes on Compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee
In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors, covering the period from the 2024 AGM to the 2025 AGM, and the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year. Shareholders also endorsed the 2023 Compensation Report in an advisory vote.

Election of KPMG AG as Auditor
In line with the Board of Directors’ proposal, the shareholders elected KPMG AG as auditor for the financial year starting on January 1, 2024.

For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, please visit: https://www.novartis.com/agm

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "endorsed,” "advisory,” "future,” "proposed,” "intends,” "can,” "will,” "could,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding the potential future impact of the matters described in this press release, including the future commercial performance of Novartis, further share repurchases, the annual re-election and election of members of the Board of Directors and committees of the Board, votes on compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, an advisory vote on the 2023 Compensation Report, and the re-election of the statutory auditor. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee as to the ultimate outcome of the matters described in this press release or their potential impact on Novartis. In particular, our expectations regarding these matters could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems; the potential impact of matters discussed in this press release on Novartis management, its financial results and competitiveness, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

References
1.   Based on the SIX closing share price on March 4, 2024

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

 		  
Central North America 
Richard Jarvis+41 79 584 2326Julie Masow+1 862 579 8456
Anja von Treskow
Anna Schäfers		+41 79 392 9697
+41 79 801 7267		Michael Meo
Marlena Abdinoor		+1 862 274 5414
+1 617 335 9525
    
Switzerland   
Satoshi Sugimoto
+41 79 619 2035
  
    
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

 		 
Central North America 
Samir Shah+41 61 324 7944Sloan Simpson+1 862 345 4440
Isabella Zinck+41 61 324 7188Jonathan Graham+1 201 602 9921
Nicole Zinsli-Somm+41 61 324 3809Parag Mahanti+1 973 876 4912
Imke Kappes+41 61 324 8269  
     

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07.02.24 Novartis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.02.24 Novartis Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.24 Novartis Underweight Barclays Capital
06.02.24 Novartis Buy UBS AG
05.02.24 Novartis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordiskg

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

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
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:45 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Renault SA
09:33 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09:14 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenauftakt
09:08 Marktüberblick: Henkel nach Zahlen schwach
08:30 3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verschnaufpause zum Wochenstart
04.03.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor EZB-Sitzung und NFPs
04.03.24 Der Hype um Künstliche Intelligenz geht weiter
29.02.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’883.04 19.79 BVSSMU
Short 12’121.05 14.00 F1SSMU
Short 12’587.21 8.90 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’463.54 05.03.2024 15:18:35
Long 10’962.72 19.45 SSRM0U
Long 10’687.86 13.34 SSQMJU
Long 10’259.30 8.93 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geheimtipp: Das rät Warren Buffett Anlegern mit Blick auf Expertentipps
Vor Bitcoin-Halving: Bitcoin-Mining-Experte Riot Platforms zählt zahlreiche Risiken auf
Von zahlreichen Katalysatoren angetrieben: Warum Ethereum der neue Krypto-Liebling werden könnte
Bitcoin schafft 65'000-US-Dollar-Schwelle: Kryptomarkt am Vormittag im Aufschwung
Lindt & Sprüngli profitiert 2023 von Steuereffekt - Aktie verliert
Rekordhoch: Super Micro Computer-Aktie steigt nach Eintritt in S&P 500 zweistellig an
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie freundlich: Kanton Zürich sagt Ja zur Pistenverlängerung
Kurswechsel bei Canopy Growth? Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung im Anmarsch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger büsst am Dienstagmittag ein
Sandoz-Aktie verliert: Sandoz bekommt mit Remco Steenbergen ab Juli einen neuen Finanzchef

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit