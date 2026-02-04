Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’373 -0.3%  SPI 18’427 -0.3%  Dow 49’241 -0.3%  DAX 24’781 -0.1%  Euro 0.9171 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’995 -0.2%  Gold 5’059 2.3%  Bitcoin 59’233 1.0%  Dollar 0.7749 -0.1%  Öl 67.9 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Nachahmer verursachen Umsatzerosion - gemischter Ausblick
Ausblick: Barrick Mining stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: ConocoPhillips präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Ausblick: Amazon legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...

Novartis Aktie 567514 / US66987V1098

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.02.2026 07:13:31

Novartis Q4 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Sees Higher Sales In FY26

Novartis
126.00 EUR -1.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) reported Wednesday lower profit in its fourth quarter, despite sales growth. Further, the company lifted dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting lower core operating income and higher net sales.

In the fourth quarter, net income dropped 15 percent to $2.40 billion from last year's $2.82 billion. Earnings per share were $1.26, down 11 percent from $1.42 a year ago.

Core net income was $3.89 billion, compared to $3.93 billion last year. Core earnings per share were $2.03, compared to prior year's $1.98.

Net sales grew 1 percent to $13.34 billion from prior year's $13.15 billion. Meanwhile, net sales dropped 1% at constant currency exchanges, impacted by US generic erosion and revenue deduction adjustments.

Further, the company has proposed dividend of 3.70 Swiss francs per share, an increase of 5.7% from last year, for 2025.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects net sales to grow low single-digit and core operating income to decline low single-digit.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten