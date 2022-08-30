Novartis presents new data in breast and prostate cancer at ESMO

Overall survival results from pooled exploratory analysis of MONALEESA trials in patients with aggressive HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer treated with Kisqali®

Data from VISION study reporting associations between magnitude of PSA decline from baseline and clinical outcomes with Pluvicto® in patients with mCRPC

Overall survival and safety findings for first-line tislelizumab in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma from RATIONALE 301, the eighth positive clinical trial readout for tislelizumab

Basel, August 30, 2022 — Novartis will showcase new data from across its oncology portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 with over 35 accepted abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials including new data in advanced breast cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"We are excited to share the data being presented across our portfolio of cancer therapies, which reinforce our commitment to pursuing every possible approach to address the urgent and significant unmet medical needs of people living with cancer,” said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development, Novartis. "Our presentations at ESMO will highlight our continued dedication to advancing innovative treatment options for these critical diseases.”

Key highlights of data accepted by ESMO:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Kisqali® (ribociclib)*



Pooled exploratory analysis of survival in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) and visceral metastases (mets) treated with ribociclib (RIB) + endocrine therapy (ET) in the MONALEESA (ML) trials

? Abstract #205P

Poster Session

Saturday, September 10



Kisqali® (ribociclib)*



HARMONIA SOLTI-2101 / AFT-58: A head-to-head phase III study comparing ribociclib (RIB) and palbociclib (PAL) in patients with hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative/HER2-Enriched (HR+/HER2-/HER2-E) advanced breast cancer (ABC)†



Abstract # 272TiP

Poster Session

Saturday, September 10 Piqray® (alpelisib) BYLieve trial (alpelisib [ALP] + endocrine therapy [ET]) versus real-world (RW) standard of care (SOC) in patients (pts) with PIK3CA-mutated (mut), hormone receptor-2 positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2–) advanced 3 breast cancer (ABC) who progressed on cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor (CDKi) 4 therapy (tx)



Abstract #222P

Poster Session

Saturday, September 10



Tislelizumab?



Final Analysis of RATIONALE-301: Randomized, Phase 3 study of tislelizumab versus sorafenib as first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma



Abstract #LBA36

Proffered Paper Session

Saturday, September 10

09:15 – 09:25 AM CEST



Tislelizumab? Tislelizumab (TIS) versus docetaxel (TAX) as second- or third-line therapy in previously treated patients (pts) with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Asian versus non-Asian subgroup analysis of the RATIONALE-303 study



Abstract #1031P

Poster Session

Monday, September 12



Pluvicto™ (lutetium 177Lu vipivotide tetraxetan) (formerly referred to as 177Lu-PSMA-617) Association between prostate-specific antigen decline and clinical outcomes in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in the VISION trial Abstract #1372P

Poster Session

Sunday, September 11



Pluvicto™ (lutetium 177Lu vipivotide tetraxetan) Radiographic progression-free survival correlation with patient-relevant outcomes: a post hoc analysis of time-to-event endpoints of the VISION trial



Abstract #1374P

Poster Session

Sunday, September 11,



Prostate Cancer Quality of life across three countries using a large-scale, fully digital survey of patients with prostate cancer



Abstract #1401P

Poster Session

Sunday, September 11



Canakinumab

(ACZ885) CANOPY-A: phase III study of canakinumab (CAN) as adjuvant therapy in patients (pts) with completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)



Abstract #LBA49

Proffered Paper Session

Sunday, September 11

09:20 – 09:30 AM CEST



Vijoice® (alpelisib) Clinical benefit of alpelisib in pediatric patients with PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum (PROS): an EPIK-P1 analysis



Abstract #468P

Poster Session

Monday, September 12





Product Information

For full prescribing information, including approved indications and important safety information about marketed products, please visit

https://www.novartisoncology.com/news/product-portfolio.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

† Investigator-initiated trial

