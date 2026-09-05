Novartis' Pelacarsen Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In Phase III Lp(a)HORIZON Trial

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS), a pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced that its phase III Lp(a)HORIZON trial of pelacarsen, an investigational cardiovascular therapy, failed to meet the primary endpoint.

The company specified that pelacarsen did not reduce the risk of cardiovascular events—including deaths, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, and urgent coronary revascularization requiring hospitalization, compared to placebo.

The company stated that Pelacarsen reduced lipoprotein (a), or Lp(a) levels in the study population, but did not translate into a demonstrable reduction in cardiovascular risk across the overall study population.

"These are not the results we hoped for, but they provide important evidence that advances scientific understanding of the relationship between Lp(a) lowering and cardiovascular outcomes and may help inform future approaches to cardiovascular risk management", said Shreeram Aradhye, President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.

NVS closed Friday at $159.99, down 1.90%. In the afterhours trade, shares were at $162.90, up 1.82%.