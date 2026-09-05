Novartis Aktie 567514 / US66987V1098
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
05.09.2026 14:41:59
Novartis' Pelacarsen Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In Phase III Lp(a)HORIZON Trial
(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS), a pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced that its phase III Lp(a)HORIZON trial of pelacarsen, an investigational cardiovascular therapy, failed to meet the primary endpoint.
The company specified that pelacarsen did not reduce the risk of cardiovascular events—including deaths, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, and urgent coronary revascularization requiring hospitalization, compared to placebo.
The company stated that Pelacarsen reduced lipoprotein (a), or Lp(a) levels in the study population, but did not translate into a demonstrable reduction in cardiovascular risk across the overall study population.
"These are not the results we hoped for, but they provide important evidence that advances scientific understanding of the relationship between Lp(a) lowering and cardiovascular outcomes and may help inform future approaches to cardiovascular risk management", said Shreeram Aradhye, President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.
NVS closed Friday at $159.99, down 1.90%. In the afterhours trade, shares were at $162.90, up 1.82%.
Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat
Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|
01.09.26
|Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Rückschlag bei Autoimmun-Zelltherapie nach Todesfällen - Primäre Ziele bei MS-Medikament erreicht (Dow Jones)
|
06.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.26
|Ausblick: Novartis legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)