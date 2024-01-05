Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.01.2024 15:23:39

Novartis expands production of Pluvicto™ with addition of its largest and most advanced radioligand therapy manufacturing facility in Indianapolis

finanzen.net zero Novartis-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novartis
89.77 CHF 0.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • FDA approval of the company’s second US Radioligand Therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility increases RLT production capacity to 250,000 doses in 2024 and beyond

  • New 70,000-square foot RLT facility is the company’s largest and most advanced in the world to date and centrally located in the US to maximize access for patients and treatment centers

  • With four active RLT manufacturing sites and unconstrained supply, Novartis can sufficiently meet current and future demand as ongoing clinical trials may present the potential to bring Pluvicto and Lutathera® to more patients in earlier lines of treatment

  • Novartis is investigating a broad portfolio of RLTs in advanced cancers including breast, colon, neuroendocrine, lung, pancreatic and prostate to continue meeting global patient needs

Basel, January 5, 2024— Novartis announced today that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial manufacturing of PluvictoTM (INN: lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan / USAN: lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) at its new large-scale, state-of-the-art radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. The 70,000-square foot site, the company’s second US location, is designed specifically for RLT manufacturing and is now the largest and most advanced Novartis facility of its kind in the world. The Indianapolis site represents the next phase of RLT manufacturing growth as this new addition brings substantial supply increases for the foreseeable future.

"The intricate process of providing RLTs to patients within hours of production requires precision manufacturing expertise to bring these medicines to individuals who critically need them,” said Steffen Lang, President, Operations, Novartis. "Adding a second US RLT facility, our largest and most advanced yet, into our manufacturing network underscores our commitment to ensure a consistent and reliable experience for patients and their healthcare teams for years to come. We also recently announced plans to build our manufacturing capabilities in Sasayama, Japan and Haiyan, Zhejiang, China, as we continue to look for opportunities to further expand our worldwide reach.”

The Indianapolis facility, centrally located within the US, is purpose-built from the ground up to manufacture RLTs now and into the future and includes space for continued line expansion including plans for fully automated lines, a first for the radiopharmaceutical industry. The new site will supply the growing demand for patients in the US and eventually in Canada, upon approval, together with the company’s Millburn, New Jersey location. The site in Ivrea, Italy will continue to supply patients in and outside the US while the facility in Zaragoza, Spain will solely provide RLTs for patients outside the US.

Novartis recently announced that supply of Pluvicto is unconstrained. Having doubled weekly production, Novartis currently has more than sufficient supply to treat patients within two weeks of diagnosis, which is important for these patients with advanced disease who may need treatment quickly.

Novartis is committed to improving access to its RLTs, Pluvicto and Lutathera® (INN: lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide / USAN: lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) by adding more treatment sites in closer proximity to patients over the coming months.

With four active manufacturing facilities, and a RLT production capacity of 250,000 doses in 2024 and beyond, Novartis continues to expand its worldwide RLT manufacturing network as ongoing clinical trials may present the potential to bring Pluvicto and Lutathera to more patients in earlier lines of treatment.

Novartis and Radioligand Therapy (RLT)
Novartis is committed to expanding the radioligand therapy platform to shape the future of RLT as a treatment class. By harnessing the power of radioactive atoms and applying it to advanced cancers, RLT is theoretically able to deliver radiation to target cells anywhere in the body1,2.

We are investigating a broad portfolio of RLTs, exploring new isotopes, ligands and combination therapies to look beyond gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) and prostate cancer and into breast, colon, lung and pancreatic cancer.

Novartis recently presented data at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress studying Pluvicto in the pre-taxane setting for patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistance prostate cancer (mCRPC).

With established global expertise, and specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its network, we are supporting growing demand for our RLT medicines. Our production capabilities continue to expand and now include sites in Millburn, US, Zaragoza, Spain, Ivrea, Italy and our new state-of-the-art facility in Indianapolis, US. We recently announced plans to expand our manufacturing capabilities and build additional points of supply in Sasayama, Japan and Haiyan, Zhejiang, China to produce RLTs for patients in Japan and China. We are continually evaluating additional opportunities to increase capacity around the world.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential,” "can,” "will,” "plan,” "may,” "could,” "would,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "seek,” "look forward,” "believe,” "committed,” "investigational,” "pipeline,” "launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

References

  1. Jadvar H. Targeted Radionuclide Therapy: An Evolution Toward Precision Cancer Treatment [published correction appears in AJR Am J Roentgenol. 2017 Oct;209(4):9/49]. AJR Am J Roentgenol. 2017;209(2):277-288. doi:10.2214/AJR.17.18264.
  2. Jurcic JG, Wong JYC, Knoc SJ, et al. Targeted radionuclide therapy. In: Tepper JE, Foote RE, Michalski JM, eds. Gunderson & Tepper’s Clinical Radiation Oncology. 5th ed. Elsevier, Inc. 2021;71(3):209-249.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

  		   
Central   North America  
Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456
Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414
Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Marlena Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525
 

Switzerland 		 
 
 
Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035
 
 
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

  		 
Central   North America  
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440
Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Jonathan Graham +1 201 602 9921
Imke Kappes +41 61 324 82 69    
Zain Iqbal +41 61 324 03 90    

