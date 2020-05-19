Novarad Wins "Best New Radiology Solution" Award in 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Novarad Corporation, a leader in the development of medical imaging software, has been selected as the winner of its "Best New Radiology Solution" award in recognition of Novarad's innovative CryptoChart solution in the fourth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

CryptoChart replaces traditional imaging CDs with a more modern, secure and convenient method of sharing medical information. Novarad's new CryptoChart product gives healthcare providers the tools to offer patients and referring physicians a simple QR code that allows them to view and share their images and reports from a mobile device or desktop.

"The harsh reality for many healthcare providers and patients is that many manual, cumbersome and inefficient technologies and processes are still widely used today, and the fact that most providers are still burning physical CDs for medical images is a perfect illustration of that," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Novarad's CryptoChart solution is a shining example of how these inefficiencies can be broken down through innovative thinking and product design, and Novarad is 'breaking through' the crowded radiology market with a compelling medical information sharing solution. We are pleased to recognize Novarad with our 'Best New Radiology Solution' for CryptoChart and we extend our congratulations to the company on a well-deserved 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award."

CryptoChart can receive images from any Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) modality or Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). Once received, images are compressed, encrypted and sent to the Novarad ObjectVault® cloud system. The ObjectVault cloud system then returns an encrypted, shareable code to the system's QR code printer. Once printed, the QR code provides quick, easy access to studies and the corresponding diagnostic reports.

"We're honored that CryptoChart is the recipient of a MedTech Breakthrough Award," said Paul Jensen, president, Novarad. "It's a true replacement for CDs that lets providers share images with more control and captures the report aspect, which is normally very elusive outside of the EMR. It's a cost-effective, easily justifiable investment that enables providers to improve both the patient and referring physician experience with everyday technology."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

To learn more about CryptoChart, please visit Novarad.net/CryptoChart.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Novarad

Located in the heart of Utah's Silicon Slopes, medical technology firm Novarad® provides industry-leading healthcare solutions that enable hospitals, imaging centers, clinics and physicians to work both smarter and faster. The company's 30+ years of success are founded on several core principles: transformative technology, a people-centered approach, and service delivery excellence. Visit Novarad at http://www.novarad.net for more information.

