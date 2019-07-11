Novak Commercial Construction Completes Just Love Coffee Cafe

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novak Commercial Construction recently announced the completion of Just Love Coffee Cafe located in Georgetown, Texas at Wolf Ranch Town Center. The project included unique construction features such as polished concrete floors, custom millwork, wood feature walls and exposed HVAC ductwork.

"This is the first Just Love location in Texas," said Bill Paetznick, President of Novak Commercial Construction. "It is a great addition to Georgetown and Wolf Ranch and we are pleased to have been a part of bringing this brand to Texas."

Just Love Coffee Cafe opened its doors on June 25, 2019. Besides their specialty coffee drinks featuring hand-roasted coffees, Just Love's menu also includes deliciously creative breakfast, lunch and dinner options such as their waffle omelette, cleverly named the "wOmelette", Jive Turkey, Quinoa Black Bean Salad and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Waffle.

"Working with Novak was an absolute pleasure," said Marie Talley, Owner/Operator of Just Love Coffee Cafe Georgetown. "They always went above and beyond to make sure to communicate with us throughout the entire process. Their goal was to resolve any issues that we had as quickly as possible. I couldn't speak more highly about the work that they did. Even after the project was complete they continued to follow up and make sure we had everything we needed."

Just Love Coffee Cafe franchise places high-end, specialty coffee, a unique food menu and a charitable culture into a community-minded, family friendly coffee shop setting that delivers both on affordable, memorable food and hand-roasted, perfectly brewed coffee. Founded in 2009 as an online coffee service to help support families through the adoption process, Just Love Coffee Cafe has grown to a franchise concept with multiple locations.

Novak Commercial Construction is a general contractor that offers design/build services, construction and construction management for various client types. Novak Commercial Construction specializes in retail, high end and fast casual restaurants, industrial and automotive facilities, medical and institutional clients and mixed-use developments. Known for providing seamless integration between development & pre-construction services through project completion, Novak Commercial's mission is to create, build and facilitate long term relationships while adding value to owners, tenants and their communities.

