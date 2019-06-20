20.06.2019 15:52:00

Novaerus Joins Clean Hospitals

The partnership will enable industry experts and hospital management to work together to ensure clean and safe hospitals for patients

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novaerus, an Irish company specialising in air dis-infection using patented ultra-low energy plasma, has joined Clean Hospitals.

Clean Hospitals, led by Professor Didier Pittet, from the Geneva University Hospitals, Faculty of Medicine, Geneva, Switzerland, is a collaboration between manufacturers from the professional hygiene industry, representatives from academia, key opinion leaders and hospital management.

Clean Hospitals' goal is to raise industry standards and increase the visibility of environmental hygiene in patient care. Ultimately, these improvements in environmental hygiene will benefit public health by lowering rates of healthcare-associated infections and reducing antimicrobial resistance.

Since 2008, Novaerus has been researching and developing plasma technology that is unmatched in its ability to safely destroy airborne pathogens that lead to infection. The non-chemical, ultra-low energy plasma technology is powerful enough to destroy pathogens on contact, yet gentle enough for continued use around patients and staff. Today, Novaerus products are helping to control infection in hundreds of hospitals around the world.

Joining Clean Hospitals is a natural partnership for Novaerus, who believes that as hospitals become more crowded, infections become harder to treat and costs become unmanageable. Traditional hygiene protocols need reinforcement.

"Hospitals are facing hygiene challenges they've never faced before," says Kieran McBrien, Senior Vice President for International Business Development at Novaerus. "Partnering with Clean Hospitals allows us to introduce solutions to these challenges that keep hospitals clean and safe, and that includes treating the air."

The collaboration is a step forward in aligning the research efforts of manufacturers, sharing information, and developing necessary 'evidence-based cleaning' solutions as an industry, together with the hospitals.

Professor Pittet states, "The enthusiasm for this initiative reaffirms the need for communication between the two industries in the long run and also signifies that the platform was introduced at the right place at the right time."

About Novaerus

Novaerus is on a mission to reduce indoor airborne pollutants that lead to infection, allergies and irritation. Our portable air dis-infection units use patented ultra-low energy plasma technology to reduce airborne viruses, bacteria, particulate, mould spores, VOCs, allergens and odours. Novaerus plasma is powerful, yet gentle. With no harmful by-products, it is safe for continued use around vulnerable populations. Our ultra-low energy plasma technology has been independently tested and is trusted by hundreds of healthcare facilities around the world for safe, continuous, and effective air dis-infection.

For more information about Novaerus, visit www.novaerus.com.

About Clean Hospitals

Clean Hospitals is open to all manufacturers of professional cleaning related products, equipment and supplies.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Daly Ni Bhroin
Marketing Manager, Novaerus
+353-1-907-2750

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Bullen-Attacke
10:06
Weekly-Hits: Energieversorger & Airbus / Boeing
19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Airbus-Bestellungen: Qantas, Indigo Partners, Accipiter und China Airlines setzen auf Airbus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Nachdem die US-Notenbank Bereitschaft signalisiert hat, die Zinsen zu senken angesichts diverser Risikofaktoren für das Wirtschaftswachstum, geht es auf breiter Front aufwärts mit den Kursen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB