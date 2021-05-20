SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1000 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’108 -9.0%  Dollar 0.9033 0.0%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
20.05.2021 04:00:00

Novade launches connectors and integration hub for construction

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novade, a leader in construction management software, today announced the launch of Novade Connect, a set of software integrations enabling customers to tap into the growing digital ecosystem of construction software and hardware providers. Novade Connect provides plug and play connectors with some of the world's most trusted names in the industry.

Novade Connect – Unlock the power of your existing data

 

Novade logo

"We are in the business of accelerating the digital transformation of construction," said Denis Branthonne, founder and CEO of Novade. "Allowing various systems to connect seamlessly really helps teams in the field do their job faster. It also helps to unlock the power of existing data."

The integrations connect data across the value chain – documents, drawings, field observations and issues, even automating site entry with thermal imaging. With Novade Connect, teams in the field can now streamline data across workflows to increase efficiency and productivity – connecting their Novade platform with the tools they already use and love.

Novade Connect is available for existing Novade subscribers. Novade plans to add more exciting integrations with leading software providers and welcomes all interested technology partners and innovators. More information on Novade Connect can be found at www.novade.net/novade-connect.

About Novade

Novade is the leading construction management software for the building and infrastructure industry. Site processes including quality, safety, progress monitoring, workforce management and maintenance are digitised and automated using mobile devices. The data captured provides insights to streamline operations and drive results. Leading contractors, real estate developers, owners, and operators around the world trust Novade to drive their digital transformation. Founded in 2014, Novade is headquartered in Singapore and operates globally.

Connect with Novade

Email: contact@novade.net
Website: www.novade.net/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/novade-solutions
Facebook: www.facebook.com/novadesolutions
YouTube: www.youtube.com/novade
Twitter: www.twitter.com/novadegroup
Instagram: www.instagram.com/novadesolutions

SOURCE Novade Solutions

