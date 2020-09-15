15.09.2020 11:55:00

Novacap To Acquire Interest in GroupAssur

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Novacap, one of Canada's leading private equity firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a majority interest in GroupAssur Inc., a Canadian managing general agent ("MGA") specializing in the Property and Casualty ("P&C") insurance lines, and offering distinctive insurance products across Canada. 

Novacap Logo (CNW Group/Novacap Management Inc.)

Headquartered in Montreal, QC, with additional services offices, located in Quebec City and Brossard, QC and Markham, ON, GroupAssur provides comprehensive, innovative, and efficient insurance solutions to its country-wide network of Canadian brokers.

"Novacap is excited to build on GroupAssur's position as the most accomplished Canadian owned MGA. We are committed to supporting GroupAssur in developing new products and diversify its markets. We are focused on long term value creation through the provision of active support, deep operational expertise and long-term growth capital to help companies develop strategic competitive advantage and realize their full potential," said Marcel Larochelle, Managing Partner, Financial Services at Novacap.

"The acquisition of GroupAssur represents an extremely attractive opportunity to drive additional growth through M&A and development of new markets across Canada and beyond. GroupAssur's seasoned and respected management team has a stellar reputation with carriers and brokers and we are very enthusiastic to partner with them for GroupAssur's next phase of growth," added Rajiv Bahl, Senior Partner at Novacap.

"As an MGA, GroupAssur strives to meet the needs of their customers and brokers in a market where it is becoming increasingly difficult to find specialized products for clients. Offering advantageous and competitive underwriting initiatives in a one stop shop approach is at the heart of our success. We are honored to partner with Novacap to drive GroupAssur into its next stage of expansion," said Jean-Francois Raymond, President of GroupAssur.

The transaction is expected to close in the Fall of 2020.

About GroupAssur

Founded in 1993 by a group of brokers coming together to provide services to larger enterprises, GroupAssur is an MGA servicing specialized insurance needs of brokers and customers across Canada. The company provides underwriting services for complex insurance policies on behalf of Canadian insurance carriers, international insurance carriers, and Lloyd's of London insurance syndicates. GroupAssur is headquartered in Montreal, QC, with additional offices in Quebec City and Brossard, QC, and Markham, Ontario.

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading Canadian private equity firm with CA$3.6 billion of assets under management. Its distinct investment approach, based on deep operational expertise and an active partnership with entrepreneurs, has helped accelerate growth and create long-term value for its numerous portfolio companies. With an experienced management team and substantial financial resources, Novacap is well positioned to continue building world-class businesses. Backed by leading global institutional investors, Novacap's deals typically include leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, add-on acquisitions, IPOs, and privatizations. Over the last 39 years, Novacap has invested in more than 90 companies and completed more than 130 add-on acquisitions. Novacap has offices in Brossard, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca.

GroupAssur Logo (CNW Group/Novacap Management Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novacap-to-acquire-interest-in-groupassur-301130608.html

SOURCE Novacap Management Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 337.45
2.26 %
Alcon 52.18
1.64 %
SGS 2’428.00
1.42 %
Novartis 82.85
1.16 %
ABB 24.03
1.05 %
Swisscom 494.60
0.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 374.30
-0.48 %
Swiss Re 75.32
-0.53 %
UBS Group 11.27
-1.44 %
CS Group 10.06
-1.95 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Daimler - Transformation in der Krise
08:55
SMI lässt es zum Wochenstart ruhig angehen
06:24
Daily Markets: S&P500 – 10er-EMA entscheidend / Novartis – Hält der 200er-EMA?
14.09.20
Sector Rotation in Equities
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weber und Rohner planen anscheinend Fusion von UBS und Credit Suisse - Aktien ziehen an
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von Biontech und Pfizer abfüllen
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
Goldpreis: Nach der EZB-Sitzung ist vor der Fed-Sitzung
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei - BP-Aktie leichter
Deshalb legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - wenig Bewegung zum Franken
Nestlé-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Übernahmeangebot für US-Firma Aimmune läuft bis am 9. Oktober
Deal mit Softbank: NVIDIA greift nach Chip-Designer ARM - NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu
Google will bis 2030 komplett auf CO2-freie Energie wechseln - Alphabet-Aktie profitiert
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Aktie fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Dienstag deutlich zu, wogegen es dem deutschen DAX schwerfällt sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Auch Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB