Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

EDMONTON, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Nova") (TSXV: NOVC) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on May 17, 2021.

Management of Nova and Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna") (TSX: CLIQ), a majority shareholder of Nova, will conduct a joint conference call on May 18, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss their respective financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 3518326#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 1361632#.

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates 53 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ).

Nova's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOVC".

Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nova Cannabis Inc.