Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

|
05.05.2021 23:42:00
EDMONTON, AB, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Nova") (TSXV: NOVC) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on May 17, 2021.
Management of Nova and Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna") (TSX: CLIQ), a majority shareholder of Nova, will conduct a joint conference call on May 18, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss their respective financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 3518326#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 1361632#.
ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.
Nova is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates 53 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ).
Nova's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOVC".
Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Nova Cannabis Inc.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schliesst fester - Nasdaq auf rotem Terrain -- SMI geht mit kräftigem Gewinn aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'100 Punkten -- Hang Seng letztendlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Markt erzielten im Mittwochshandel kräftige Zuwächse. Der US-Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich uneinheitlich. Der Hang Seng bewegte sich sogar in der Verlustzone.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}