NOV Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $130 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.191 billion from $2.185 billion last year.
NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $130 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.191 Bln vs. $2.185 Bln last year.
