Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’173 0.2%  SPI 16’193 0.2%  Dow 42’374 -0.3%  DAX 19’443 0.3%  Euro 0.9375 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’935 0.3%  Gold 2’736 0.7%  Bitcoin 59’135 2.3%  Dollar 0.8658 0.0%  Öl 74.6 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Top News
Aktienbewertung an der Börse: Überblick über die entscheidenden Kennzahlen
Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris: Rally oder Crash? Darauf sollten Anleger vorbereitet sein
Übertriebener Optimismus? Marktexperte sieht mögliches Ende der Aktienrally
VanEck senkt Ethereum-Preisziel deutlich nach Modellaktualisierung
Ausblick: Eni legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...

National-Oilwell Varco Aktie [Valor: 544221 / ISIN: US6370711011]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.10.2024 00:08:14

NOV Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $130 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.191 billion from $2.185 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $130 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.191 Bln vs. $2.185 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

24.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
24.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Im Bann der Wahlen / Avolta - Im stabilen Trend
24.10.24 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
24.10.24 SMI bleibt dank Roche in der Spur
24.10.24 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
24.10.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: from polls to portfolios
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’722.21 18.92 Y4SSMU
Short 12’952.37 13.87 0SSSMU
Short 13’446.40 8.84 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’173.04 24.10.2024 17:31:03
Long 11’682.71 19.07 UWASLU
Long 11’442.83 13.87 UNBZSU
Long 10’958.29 8.97 SSSMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

MicroStrategy am 24.10.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Einschätzung durch Generalanwalt zu Rechtsstreit
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris zieht am Donnerstagmittag deutlich an
Newmont-Aktie sackt ab: Quartalsgewinn bleibt hinter den Erwartungen zurück
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Telekom-Aktie auf den Kaufzetteln: Moody's verbessert Ausblick der Deutschen Telekom
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag an Fahrt
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Tesla-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Quartalsgewinn von Tesla deutlich gestiegen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten