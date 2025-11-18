NOTV, APLT Lead After-Hours Biotech Gains; ALMS, TELA, CORT, BRTX Also Advance

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap biotech and therapeutics companies posted notable gains in Monday's after-hours trading session, driven by earnings updates, financial guidance, and regulatory developments.

Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) surged 36.61% in after-hours trading to $0.94, recovering sharply from its steep 33.20% decline at the close. The rebound followed the company's preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Inotiv anticipates Q4 revenue between $137.5 million and $138.5 million, while full-year revenue is projected between $512.5 million and $513.5 million.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) climbed 16.89% after hours to $0.33, extending gains from its 30.19% rally at the close. While no fresh news was released Monday, investors appear to be reacting positively to the company's November 13 earnings report, which showed a narrower Q3 net loss of $19.0 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a $68.6 million loss, or $0.48 per share, in the prior year's quarter.

Alumis Inc. (ALMS) advanced 7.09% after hours to $5.97, building on its modest 1% gain at the close. The company recently reported a Q3 net loss of $110.8 million, wider than the $93.1 million loss in the same period last year. However, revenue included $2.1 million in collaboration income tied to its licensing agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which may have provided some investor confidence.

TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) rose 7.89% after hours to $1.23, following a 14.08% gain at the close. The company's November 13 earnings report highlighted a reduced Q3 net loss of $8.6 million compared to $10.4 million a year earlier, alongside revenue growth of 9% to $20.7 million. TELA also revised its 2025 guidance, projecting at least 16% revenue growth over 2024. Additionally, the company announced a $13.0 million registered direct offering, expected to close on November 17, which may bolster its balance sheet.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) gained 4.90% after hours to $78.80, reversing its slight decline at the close. No company-specific news was released Monday, but the move reflects continued investor interest in the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) jumped 8.06% after hours to $1.34, rebounding from a 6.77% decline at the close. The company announced it has been granted a Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-December to discuss a potential accelerated Biologics License Application pathway for its Fast-Track-Designated BRTX-100 program, aimed at treating chronic lumbar disc disease. The regulatory update appears to have fueled investor optimism.