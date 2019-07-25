+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 13:37:00

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Names New Chief Partnership Officer to Serve Catholic Communities Nationwide

NOTRE DAME, Ind., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) announced today the promotion of Robert Kloska to Chief Partnership Officer. In this newly-created position, Kloska will serve the growing credit union membership of Catholic communities nationwide.

Robert Kloska Promoted to Chief Partnership Officer to Serve Catholic Communities Nationwide

In addition, Kloska will continue his work of creating mission-driven partnerships with all like-minded entities committed to promoting the common good and assisting the poor and underserved.

Kloska earned an accounting degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master's degree in philosophy from Franciscan University of Steubenville. Married for 23 years with five children, Kloska is involved with various non-profit community activities. In 2007 he co-founded a Catholic radio station and continues to be active in Catholic media ministry.  A three-time cancer survivor, he often writes and speaks on the topics of God, suffering, meaning, and happiness. 

Over the years, Kloska has been interviewed by multiple national publications including Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal, CBS News, PBS, and the National Catholic Register.

"Bob is not only a very inspirational individual, but also uniquely qualified to expand our Catholic credit union mission nationwide," said Thomas J Gryp, President/CEO.  "Under Bob's leadership, it is exciting to witness Notre Dame FCU becoming more meaningful within the national Catholic community and creating a national Catholic financial ecosystem, which will better the lives of people from coast to coast."

About Notre Dame FCU
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $630 million and more than 57,000 member-owners worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's nine convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

Notre Dame FCU Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notre-dame-federal-credit-union-names-new-chief-partnership-officer-to-serve-catholic-communities-nationwide-300890602.html

SOURCE Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
DAX-Future: Nächster Resistance: Jahreshochs
11:10
Vontobel: derimail - Coca-Cola Quartalszahlen überzeugten, zieht Starbucks heute nach?
08:56
SMI - Warten auf die EZB
07:58
Weekly-Hits: US-Technologiesektor & Ölmarkt
24.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Tesla-Aktie fällt nachbörslich
Das sagen Analysten zu den schlechten Netflix-Quartalsergebnissen
Roche-Aktie steigt leicht nach Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielen Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB