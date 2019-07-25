Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Names New Chief Partnership Officer to Serve Catholic Communities Nationwide

NOTRE DAME, Ind., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) announced today the promotion of Robert Kloska to Chief Partnership Officer. In this newly-created position, Kloska will serve the growing credit union membership of Catholic communities nationwide.

In addition, Kloska will continue his work of creating mission-driven partnerships with all like-minded entities committed to promoting the common good and assisting the poor and underserved.

Kloska earned an accounting degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master's degree in philosophy from Franciscan University of Steubenville. Married for 23 years with five children, Kloska is involved with various non-profit community activities. In 2007 he co-founded a Catholic radio station and continues to be active in Catholic media ministry. A three-time cancer survivor, he often writes and speaks on the topics of God, suffering, meaning, and happiness.

Over the years, Kloska has been interviewed by multiple national publications including Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal, CBS News, PBS, and the National Catholic Register.

"Bob is not only a very inspirational individual, but also uniquely qualified to expand our Catholic credit union mission nationwide," said Thomas J Gryp, President/CEO. "Under Bob's leadership, it is exciting to witness Notre Dame FCU becoming more meaningful within the national Catholic community and creating a national Catholic financial ecosystem, which will better the lives of people from coast to coast."

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $630 million and more than 57,000 member-owners worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's nine convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notre-dame-federal-credit-union-names-new-chief-partnership-officer-to-serve-catholic-communities-nationwide-300890602.html

SOURCE Notre Dame Federal Credit Union