|
22.03.2024 16:30:20
Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Šiauliu bankas AB has received the notifications of the persons, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached).
Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskiene is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669.
Attachments
- GKateiva_SAB1L_20240319_ENG
- INVL AM_SAB1L_20240319_Nasdaq_ENG
- INVL AM_SAB1L_20240319_OTC_ENG
- INVL AM_SAB1L_20240320_Nasdaq_ENG
- INVL AM_SAB1L_20240321_Nasdaq_ENG
- INVL AM_SAB1L_20240322_Nasdaq_ENG
