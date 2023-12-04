Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bank of Siauliai AB Aktie [Valor: 1024203 / ISIN: LT0000102253]
Kaufen Verkaufen
04.12.2023 08:30:00

Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

Bank of Siauliai AB
0.70 EUR -1.54%
Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiauliu bankas AB has received the notifications of the person, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached). 

Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskiene is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669.


Attachments


