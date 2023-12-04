|
04.12.2023 08:30:00
Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
Bank of Siauliai AB
Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Šiauliu bankas AB has received the notifications of the person, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached).
Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskiene is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669.
Attachments
- Invalda INVL_notification_SAB1L_acquisition in the future_Share Subscription_30 11 2023
- Invalda INVL_notification_SAB1L_acquisition inside group 29112023
