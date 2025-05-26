OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 MAY 2025 AT 19:30 P.M. EET, MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT



Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act: Holdings of Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö in Oma Savings Bank Plc increased above 10 percent

On 25 May 2025, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (SMA) from Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö (business ID 0136324-1), according to which Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö's holding and voting rights in OmaSp increased above 10 percent threshold on 23 May 2025.

According to the announcement, Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö sr owns 3,329,738 OmaSp shares, corresponding to 10.00 percent of OmaSp's shares and votes.

OmaSp has one class of shares in which each share has one vote. The total number of shares is 33,292,771.

The holding of Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö sr according to the announcement:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10,00 NA 10,00 33 292 771 Positions of previous notification (if threshold crossed) 9,89 NA 9,89 NA

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000306733 3 329 738 0 10,00 0 A total 3 329 738 10,00



Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

