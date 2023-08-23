|
23.08.2023 18:30:00
Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act: AC Invest Oy’s ownership in QPR Software Plc
QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 August 2023 at 7:30 pm EEST
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Nvidia Corp.
|128210655
|59.00 %
|19.00 %
|Idorsia AG
|128206796
|52.00 %
|18.00 %
|Logitech International SA / Temenos AG / VAT Group
|128206797
|55.00 %
|14.00 %
On 23 August 2023, QPR Software Plc received a notification from AC Invest Oy pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (AML), according to which its direct share ownership of QPR Software Oyj's total number of shares and votes has decreased under (5) percent.
Issuer's name and business ID: QPR Software Oyj, 0832693-7
Shareholder's name and business ID: AC Invest Oy, 2557343-8
Basis for notification: Acquisition or transfer of shares or voting rights.
The flagging limit was exceeded on August 23, 2023.
|Total position of AC Invest Oy, based on its notification:
|Shares and voting rights, %
|Shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total, %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
|Position after exceeding the threshold
|4,76 %
|0
|4,76 %
|16 445 321
|Position in previous notification (if any)
|9,97 %
|0
|9,97 %
|Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold
|Shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|Shares and voting rights, % of total
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|QPR1V
|782 823
|4,76 %
|TOTAL
|782 823
|4,76 %
For further information:
Heikki Veijola
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 40 922 6029
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key medias
www.qpr.com
Werbung