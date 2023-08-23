Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act: AC Invest Oy’s ownership in QPR Software Plc

















Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act





On 23 August 2023, QPR Software Plc received a notification from AC Invest Oy pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (AML), according to which its direct share ownership of QPR Software Oyj's total number of shares and votes has decreased under (5) percent.





Issuer's name and business ID: QPR Software Oyj, 0832693-7

Shareholder's name and business ID: AC Invest Oy, 2557343-8

Basis for notification: Acquisition or transfer of shares or voting rights.

The flagging limit was exceeded on August 23, 2023.









Total position of AC Invest Oy, based on its notification: Shares and voting rights, % Shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total, % Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc Position after exceeding the threshold 4,76 % 0 4,76 % 16 445 321

Position in previous notification (if any) 9,97 % 0 9,97 %





Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold Shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Shares and voting rights, % of total Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) QPR1V 782 823 4,76 % TOTAL 782 823 4,76 %









For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029













About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com















