|
27.04.2023 15:05:00
Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company
This report is given due to the fact that shareholder, the Chairman of the Board and the CEO of AB "Vilkyškiu Pienine”, namely Mr. Gintaras Bertašius, by way of a donation contributed a total of 219,364 units of the ordinary registered shares of AB "Vilkyškiu pienine” to his children’s, i.e. daughter’s Gabriele Jozuniene and son’s Martynas Bertašius, joint life insurance policy at insurance company Swisspartners Versicherung AG Zweigniederlassung Österreich.
The shares were transferred to the insurance company as an additional contribution into the children’s joint life insurance policy during a continued succession planning process by Gintaras Bertašius. This way of succession planning has been chosen to ensure that the control provided by the majority stake will remain undivided in the future, the matter of the transfer of property to the heirs will be resolved by the insurance company in accordance with clearly regulated rules, thus avoiding any negative influence on the management of the issuer and other shareholders' interests.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|125934188
|56.00 %
|20.00 %
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Infineon Technologies AG / Nvidia Corp.
|125934189
|54.00 %
|16.00 %
|Booking Holdings Inc. / Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Dufry AG
|125934190
|59.00 %
|14.50 %
For more information:
CEO Gintaras Bertašius
Tel. +370 655 55 001.
Vilija Milaševiciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55102
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Vilkyskiu pienine AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vilkyskiu pienine AB
Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison erreicht ersten Höhepunkt: SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt machen Anfangsverluste wett und notieren inzwischen über den Nulllinie. Die Wall Street wird am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost waren positiv.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}