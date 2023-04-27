Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'390 0.2%  SPI 15'004 0.1%  Dow 33'302 -0.7%  DAX 15'842 0.3%  Euro 0.9873 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'366 0.4%  Gold 1'987 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'949 2.6%  Dollar 0.8964 0.6%  Öl 77.8 0.1% 
Vilkyskiu pienine AB Aktie [Valor: 2590381 / ISIN: LT0000127508]
27.04.2023 15:05:00

Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company

Vilkyskiu pienine AB
5.08 EUR 0.40%
This report is given due to the fact that shareholder, the Chairman of the Board and the CEO of AB "Vilkyškiu Pienine”, namely Mr. Gintaras Bertašius, by way of a donation contributed a total of 219,364 units of the ordinary registered shares of AB "Vilkyškiu pienine” to his children’s, i.e. daughter’s Gabriele Jozuniene and son’s Martynas Bertašius, joint life insurance policy at insurance company Swisspartners Versicherung AG Zweigniederlassung Österreich.

The shares were transferred to the insurance company as an additional contribution into the children’s joint life insurance policy during a continued succession planning process by Gintaras Bertašius. This way of succession planning has been chosen to ensure that the control provided by the majority stake will remain undivided in the future, the matter of the transfer of property to the heirs will be resolved by the insurance company in accordance with clearly regulated rules, thus avoiding any negative influence on the management of the issuer and other shareholders' interests.

For more information:
CEO Gintaras Bertašius
Tel. +370 655 55 001.

Vilija Milaševiciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55102

