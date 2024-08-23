Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’305 0.5%  SPI 16’346 0.4%  Dow 40’713 -0.4%  DAX 18’493 0.2%  Euro 0.9475 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’885 0.0%  Gold 2’492 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’088 1.3%  Dollar 0.8510 -0.1%  Öl 77.3 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger Technology135706599NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Folgt der Silberpreis dem Goldpreis auf einen neuen Rekordstand? Dieser Indikator lässt auf eine Silber-Rally hoffen
Vail Resorts-Aktie: Dritte Grossübernhame im Visier
Calida-Aktie: Aktienrückkauf erfolgreich abgeschlossen
Trump Media-Aktie unter Druck: Donald Trump plant Launch von eigener Krypto-Plattform
Nestlé-Aktie: CEO Schneider geht - Nachfolger gefunden
Suche...

Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 119799171 / ISIN: DK0061805660]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.08.2024 09:05:18

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
10.20 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 03-2024

Copenhagen, August 23, 2024.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.

Kiropraktor Sillehoved Holding ApS, ultimately owned by Kirsten Sillhoved, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest A/S, has from 10.04-19.08.2024 bought 10’624 shares of nominally DKK 100 per share at a weighted average price of DKK 82.32 per share in Swiss Properties Invest A/S. Reference is made to the attached notifications.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52 
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk 
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
T: +45 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:07 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Pullback oder Korrektur?
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 SMI setzt Verschnaufpause fort
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
20.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, VAT Group
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’850.94 18.66 ZISSMU
Short 13’094.63 13.68 UP6BSU
Short 13’555.51 8.99 SS4MTU
SMI-Kurs: 12’305.45 22.08.2024 17:30:24
Long 11’780.00 18.81
Long 11’540.60 13.68 UEYS7U
Long 11’080.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Nicht nur NVIDIA-Aktie: BofA-Analyst prognostiziert bevorstehende Erholung bei diesen Chip-Titeln
David Einhorns Depot: In diese Aktien investierte Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2024
Aktien-Top-Ten: In diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Zahlreiche Anpassungen: So sieht das Depot von Starinvestor Bill Ackman Q2 2024 aus
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA macht am Donnerstagnachmittag Boden gut
Swiss Re-Aktie höher: Milliardengewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Trump erneut US-Präsident? Diese Indikatoren könnten Trump einen Strich durch die Rechnung machen
Snowflake-Aktie tiefrot: Snowflake schlägt Gewinnerwartungen - Ausblick erschreckt Anleger aber

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit