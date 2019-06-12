<
12.06.2019 10:27:17

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Urban Exposure plc (UEX)
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12-Jun-2019 / 09:27 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 June 2019

Urban Exposure plc (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Urban Exposure Plc (AIM: UEX), a leading UK residential development financier and asset manager, announces the following dealings by a PDMR.

The Company has been informed that Randeesh Sandhu has recently entered into a derivative transaction in respect of part of his shareholding in the Company. Pursuant to this transaction, Mr. Sandhu retains full economic exposure to 1,000,000 shares with legal title to those shares transferred to a custodian. 

As a result of this transaction, Mr. Sandhu remains interested in total of 3,307,783 ordinary shares, representing 2.09 per cent of the Company's issued share capital of which Mr. Sandhu is directly interested in 2,307,783 ordinary shares and is interested in 1,000,000 ordinary shares through the derivative transaction.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Randeesh Sandhu

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR - Chief Executive Officer

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Urban Exposure plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of one penny each

 

GB00BFNSQ303

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Sale of ordinary shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 69.75

Volume(s)

1,000,000

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

N/a (single transaction)

 

 

 

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

31 May 2019

f)

 

Place of the transaction  

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Randeesh Sandhu

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR - Chief Executive Officer

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Urban Exposure plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of one penny each

 

GB00BFNSQ303

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Entry into a Financial Instrument Contract

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

 69.75

 1,000,000

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

N/a (single transaction)

 

 

 

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

31 May 2019

f)

 

Place of the transaction  

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Urban Exposure Plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 0022

Randeesh Sandhu, CEO

 

 

 

Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 203 100 2000

Neil Patel

 

Gillian Martin

 

Jonathan Wilkes-Green

 

Louis Davies

 

 

 

Jefferies International Limited (Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Ed Matthews

 

William Brown

 

 

 

 

 

MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100

Barnaby Fry

 

Charlie Barker

 

Patrick Hanrahan

 

Sophia Samaras

 

 
ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: UEX
LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43
Sequence No.: 9933
EQS News ID: 823233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

