12.06.2019 10:27:17
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Urban Exposure plc (UEX)
12 June 2019
Urban Exposure plc (the "Company")
Urban Exposure Plc (AIM: UEX), a leading UK residential development financier and asset manager, announces the following dealings by a PDMR.
The Company has been informed that Randeesh Sandhu has recently entered into a derivative transaction in respect of part of his shareholding in the Company. Pursuant to this transaction, Mr. Sandhu retains full economic exposure to 1,000,000 shares with legal title to those shares transferred to a custodian.
As a result of this transaction, Mr. Sandhu remains interested in total of 3,307,783 ordinary shares, representing 2.09 per cent of the Company's issued share capital of which Mr. Sandhu is directly interested in 2,307,783 ordinary shares and is interested in 1,000,000 ordinary shares through the derivative transaction.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BFNSQ303
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|UEX
|LEI Code:
|213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43
|Sequence No.:
|9933
|EQS News ID:
|823233
