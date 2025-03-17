Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.03.2025 22:20:32

Notification of transaction by a closely associated person of a Director of Millicom (Tigo)

Millicom International Cellular
28.20 EUR -0.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Notification of transaction by a closely associated person of a Director of Millicom (Tigo)

Luxembourg, March 17, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, on March 14, 2025, Atlas S.A.S. (”Atlas”) a person closely associated (”PCA”) with Jules Niel, a member of Millicom’s Board of Directors, informed that it acquired Millicom Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs)in Nasdaq Stockholm as follows (the "Acquisition”):

Date Price per unit Volume (units)
11 March 2025 299.23 SEK 190,000
12 March 2025 297.26 SEK 200,000
13 March 2025 299.75 SEK 285,067
14 March 2025 299.82 SEK 173,954

The Acquisition by Atlas was made via a mandate given to an investment bank to purchase SDRs on behalf and for the account of the PCA, ensuring that individuals making investment decisions do not have access to material non-public information.

Mr. Jules Niel does not directly hold any Millicom shares, but he is a member of the Niel family group, which beneficially own Atlas. Details of the transaction are recorded on the personal trading section of Millicom’s website.

For further information, please contact:


Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com


About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


