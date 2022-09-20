Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.09.2022 23:20:14

Millicom International Cellular
12.15 USD -3.19%
Notification of share transaction by Millicom (Tigo) Executive

Luxembourg, September 20, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announces that on September 19, 2022, its Chief Information and Technology Officer, Mr. Xavier Rocoplan, purchased 57,633 Millicom shares in the open market at an average price of $12.38 per share.   Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 97,974 shares.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Attachment


﻿

