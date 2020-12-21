Notification of sale of shares by Millicom Executives

Luxembourg, December 21, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announces that:

its Chief Information and Technology Officer, Xavier Rocoplan, sold 16,456 shares in the open market at an average price of USD 40.51 per share. Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 38,623 shares;

its Chief Operations Officer – LATAM, Esteban Iriarte, sold 17,822 shares in the open market at an average price of USD 40.23 per share. Mr. Iriarte now directly owns 29,744 shares.

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270



investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303



investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

