ChemoMetec A-S Aktie [Valor: 2817833 / ISIN: DK0060055861]
10.02.2025 16:43:14

Notification of managers' transactions

ChemoMetec A-S
75.70 EUR -0.13%
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 288

10 February 2025

Notification of managers’ transactions

ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of the Chair of ChemoMetec’s Board of Directors Niels Thestrup in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

Attachment


