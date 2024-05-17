Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’021 0.6%  SPI 16’016 0.5%  Dow 39’869 -0.1%  DAX 18’684 -0.3%  Euro 0.9861 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’053 -0.4%  Gold 2’384 0.3%  Bitcoin 60’174 1.8%  Dollar 0.9094 0.4%  Öl 83.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Chubb4432874Roche1203204UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529
Top News
Neue Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Richemont-Aktie mit Overweight
Buy von Deutsche Bank AG für Richemont-Aktie
Aktien-Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Richemont-Aktie
ABN Amro erwägt Verkauf von Joint-Venture-Anteil an BNP-Paribas
Tesla-Aktie reagiert kaum: Tesla kann sein Gelände vergrössern - Protest soll stärker werden
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ChemoMetec A-S Aktie [Valor: 2817833 / ISIN: DK0060055861]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2024 11:10:00

Notification of managers’ transactions

finanzen.net zero ChemoMetec A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ChemoMetec A-S
368.00 DKK 0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 268

 

Notification of managers’ transactions

ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of the Chair of ChemoMetec’s Board of Directors Niels Thestrup in the attached PDF document.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724

 

 

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

09:40 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
06:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
16.05.24 Hat AMD Intel schon den Rang abgelaufen?
16.05.24 SMI stürmt auf 2-Jahres-Hoch
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’501.22 19.70 S2S3JU
Short 12’764.62 13.66 YXSSMU
Short 13’272.71 8.65 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’023.52 17.05.2024 11:08:34
Long 11’518.99 19.38 UBSL2U
Long 11’280.00 13.74
Long 10’820.00 8.77
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie gibt Gas: Frühe klinische Daten zu Kandidat gegen Fettleibigkeit vorgelegt
Novartis-Aktie leichter, MorphoSys-Aktie steigt: Novartis kann MorphoSys übernehmen
Siemens-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang - Innomotics-Verkauf
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Zurich-Aktie in Grün: Zurich-Gruppe setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DAX 40-Titel BMW-Aktie: BMW passt Dividende nach unten an
Richemont-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Richemont wächst verhalten und büsst an Marge ein - neuer CEO
Dänemark vergibt Milliardenauftrag an Siemens Energy: Siemens Energy-Aktie dennoch tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit