|
17.05.2024 11:10:00
Notification of managers’ transactions
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 268
Notification of managers’ transactions
ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in ChemoMetec A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of the Chair of ChemoMetec’s Board of Directors Niels Thestrup in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-S
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-S
Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.
Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:
✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI erobert 12'000er Marke zurück -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Märkte gehen uneinig ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt weist am Freitag ein Plus aus, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt schwächer zeigt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}