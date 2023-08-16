|
16.08.2023 22:14:50
Notification of managers transactions
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
16.8.2023 22:14:40 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Executive Vice President and COO Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
