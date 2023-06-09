|
09.06.2023 17:17:33
Notification of managers transactions
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
9.6.2023 17:17:24 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Group President and CEO of Ørsted Mads Nipper in the attached PDF document.
About Ørsted
