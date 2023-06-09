Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'260 -0.4%  SPI 14'835 -0.3%  Dow 33'808 -0.1%  DAX 15'968 -0.1%  Euro 0.9703 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'293 -0.1%  Gold 1'962 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'000 0.7%  Dollar 0.9024 0.4%  Öl 76.3 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Mai 2023: Die Expertenmeinungen zur BASF-Aktie
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Ethereum kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es, Tipps zum Ether-Handel
Meta-Aktie gewinnt: Meta gewährt Medien Einblicke in Twitter-Konkurrenzangebot
GM-Aktie und Tesla-Aktie springen hoch: Tesla öffnet Supercharger-Ladenetz für Konkurrenten General Motors
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ABB1222171Lonza1384101Valiant1478650
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Orsted Aktie [Valor: 3697804 / ISIN: DK0060094928]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.06.2023 17:17:33

Notification of managers transactions

Orsted
84.08 CHF 3.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of managers transactions

09-Jun-2023 / 17:17 CET/CEST

9.6.2023 17:17:24 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Group President and CEO of Ørsted Mads Nipper in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
ir@orsted.com  

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments


News Source: Ritzau

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 249987
EQS News ID: 1653889

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653889&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Orsted

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten