Avalanche kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum AVAX-Handel
Wie Experten die Bechtle-Aktie im Mai einstuften
Krypto-Wale: Bitcoins im Wert von über 500 Millionen US-Dollar verschoben
Ausblick: NIO informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie stabil: UBS-Steuerstreit in Frankreich wird ab Ende September vor Gericht fortgesetzt - Neue Top-Bankerin in Asien
Orsted Aktie [Valor: 3697804 / ISIN: DK0060094928]
Notification of managers transactions

Orsted
84.08 CHF 3.81%
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of managers transactions

08-Jun-2023 / 19:29 CET/CEST

8.6.2023 19:29:04 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Group CFO Daniel Lerup in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
ir@orsted.com  

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

