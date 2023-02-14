SMI 11'247 0.3%  SPI 14'477 0.2%  Dow 34'089 -0.5%  DAX 15'381 -0.1%  Euro 0.9896 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'239 -0.1%  Gold 1'855 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'419 1.8%  Dollar 0.9215 0.2%  Öl 85.7 -0.1% 
14.02.2023 21:47:10

Notification of managers transactions

Orsted
86.31 CHF 3.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of managers transactions

14-Feb-2023 / 21:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14.2.2023 21:46:49 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas David Hardy in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
ir@orsted.com  


About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments


News Source: Ritzau
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 223167
EQS News ID: 1559881

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559881&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

