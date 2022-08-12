Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
12.08.2022 17:03:34

Notification of managers transactions

Orsted
104.46 CHF 0.90%
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Notification of managers transactions

12-Aug-2022 / 17:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12.8.2022 17:03:15 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Executive Vice President Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+ 45 99 55 90 95
ir@orsted.com  

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the worlds most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,292 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments


News Source: Ritzau
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 181198
EQS News ID: 1419951

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419951&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

11.08.22 Orsted Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.06.22 Orsted Outperform Bernstein Research
16.05.22 Orsted Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
04.05.22 Orsted Overweight Morgan Stanley
25.04.22 Orsted Hold Deutsche Bank AG
