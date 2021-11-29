SMI 12’221 0.2%  SPI 15’633 0.2%  Dow 35’190 0.8%  DAX 15’281 0.2%  Euro 1.0419 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’110 0.5%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 53’651 1.5%  Dollar 0.9236 0.0%  Öl 72.9 0.0% 

29.11.2021 21:10:50

Notification of managers' transactions

Orsted
130.96 CHF 3.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ørsted A/S (ORHE)
Notification of managers' transactions

29-Nov-2021 / 21:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29.11.2021 21:10:33 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them. 

See the transactions of Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact: 

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.com   

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

