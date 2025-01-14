Notification of major shareholding – correction

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’703 0.0%  SPI 15’610 0.1%  Dow 42’526 0.5%  DAX 20’271 0.7%  Euro 0.9406 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’980 0.5%  Gold 2’672 0.3%  Bitcoin 88’418 2.3%  Dollar 0.9131 -0.3%  Öl 80.1 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529
Top News
US-Bitcoin-Strategie unter Trump: Nationale Reserve als erster Schritt?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Siemens wird zur Tech-Company - Richemont schlägt LVMH
Bestperformer im NASDAQ 100: Warum AppLovin NVIDIA 2024 in den Schatten stellt
Nestlé-Aktie am Scheideweg: Verluste, Kritik und Zukunftschancen im Fokus
Marktgefahr 2025? Banque Syz warnt vor dem möglichen Kollaps eines Mega-Fonds
Suche...

NKT Aktie [Valor: 1230050 / ISIN: DK0010287663]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.01.2025 19:01:50

Notification of major shareholding – correction

NKT
493.80 DKK 0.53%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Company Announcement

14 January 2025
Announcement No. 3

Notification of major shareholding – correction

This Company Announcement is a correction to Company Announcement No. 2 of 14 January 2025. The name of the major shareholder has been corrected and aligned throughout the announcement.

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.

Norges Bank’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,718,844 shares corresponding to 5.06% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press        
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

Attachments


Nachrichten zu NKT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten