14.01.2025 19:01:50
Notification of major shareholding – correction
Company Announcement
14 January 2025
Announcement No. 3
Notification of major shareholding – correction
This Company Announcement is a correction to Company Announcement No. 2 of 14 January 2025. The name of the major shareholder has been corrected and aligned throughout the announcement.
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.
Norges Bank’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,718,844 shares corresponding to 5.06% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
Attachments
- Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank
- Notification of major shareholding_Norges Bank_20250114-correction
